By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 19th, 2026

Key Points

· British boxing champion Anthony Joshua has spoken about his excitement at becoming a father to a baby girl

· He and childhood sweetheart Nicole Osbourne welcomed their daughter on November 14, 2026

· The couple also have an 11-year-old son, Joseph

· Joshua said the birth has given him a new perspective on fatherhood and on supporting women

· He said the baby has not been named yet, but she is “my Princess”

· The news comes ahead of his reported December 11 fight with Tyson Fury

Main Story

British boxing champion Anthony Joshua has spoken about his excitement over becoming a father to a baby girl, saying her arrival has given him a new perspective on fatherhood. Joshua and his childhood sweetheart, Nicole Osbourne, welcomed their daughter on November 14, 2026. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion and Osbourne also share an 11-year-old son, Joseph.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, which began trending on Thursday, Joshua said having a daughter would help him better understand women and how to support them. “Now I’ve got a daughter, I will get an insight and a bit more understanding of what it means to be a woman, and how I can be supportive. My daughter will give me firsthand experience of a woman’s power. I’ve spoken to all the women in my family, and it’s amazing the amount of support that women give each other. We haven’t given her a name yet, but she’s my Princess,” he said.

He described the birth as a huge blessing and said he had chosen not to find out the baby’s sex during the pregnancy. “It’s been amazing, a big blessing and I can’t believe I’m a girl dad. I didn’t want to find the sex out during the pregnancy. I love boys but as soon as I found out we had a little girl I said, ‘No more Fifa, no more motorbiking, no more PlayStation!’” he said.

The Issues

The news is a personal milestone, but it lands at a notable moment in Joshua’s career. A reported December 11 showdown with Tyson Fury is weeks away, so the arrival of a newborn adds a new dimension to his preparation, balancing family life with the demands of a major fight camp.

Joshua’s comments also reflect a more open public image of fatherhood among elite athletes, with a former champion talking about nappies, dolls and tea parties rather than only boxing. That softer tone can broaden his appeal beyond the sport, The report does not say how the birth will affect his training schedule, and the Fury fight is described only as “reported,” so details remain unconfirmed.

What’s Being Said

Joshua said he plans to be fully hands-on. “I’m going to do it all, so you might see me with some eyeshadow on, some nail polish on, drinking some tea in a doll’s playhouse and just trying to do the right thing by her, you know? I will change nappies, I’ve gotta go through all that stinky bum time again!” he said, He framed the experience around learning from the women in his family and supporting his daughter as she grows.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to whether the couple announce a name for their daughter, and how Joshua manages the final weeks before the reported December 11 fight with Tyson Fury. Congratulatory messages from fans and the boxing community are likely to continue, Any official confirmation of the fight date and details will also be closely watched.

Bottom Line

Anthony Joshua has become a “girl dad” just weeks before a reported blockbuster fight with Tyson Fury, and he is embracing fatherhood with humour and warmth as he adjusts to life with a newborn daughter.