By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 19th, 2026

Key Points

· Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of The Fountain of Life Church says keeping a 2021 video in which his late father named Pastor Kunle Areogun as preferred successor was a grave mistake

· He spoke to about 300 church workers on Wednesday, according to Church Times

· He said his father asked him to delete the video after a successful surgery because it was no longer valid, but he kept it

· He alleged that his sisters released the video to the public

· He denied embezzling N250m donated for a church project, saying the money remains intact

· A faction of the Board of Trustees withdrew recognition of him on Tuesday, November 17, and appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader

Main Story

The embattled Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya, has explained why he retained a 2021 video in which his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor, despite allegedly being told to delete it after recovering from surgery. He spoke to church workers on Wednesday, amid a leadership crisis in which a faction of the Board of Trustees has withdrawn recognition of him as Senior Pastor, according to Church Times.

Jimmy said the video was recorded in 2021 when his father was preparing for surgery in the United States and feared he might not survive. “That was when he asked me to record him where he made the statements about succession. I was the one who recorded the video,” he said. He added that his father’s elder brother, Pastor John Odukoya, was also aware of it. After the surgery succeeded, he said, his father asked him to delete the video as it was no longer valid. Instead, he kept it, which he admitted was a grave mistake. He said only a handful of people knew of the video, including his sisters, whom he alleged released it publicly.

On the dispute with the board, he said it began about a year after he assumed office, when members allegedly asked him to give up the chairmanship of the Board of Trustees and focus on pastoral duties. He said he sensed the board wanted to control him. He also alleged that his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, asked him to step down so she could become board chairman.

The Issues

The crisis turns on the validity of the succession video. The trustees’ faction says the 2021 recording, in which Taiwo named Areogun as his preferred successor, justifies withdrawing recognition of Jimmy. In the recording, the late founder said, “In case of my demise, which I don’t expect to happen soon, or a situation where I cannot write or talk, please, the next pastor of the church should be Kunle Areogun.” He also designated Jimmy as Areogun’s immediate administrative assistant and head of the youth church.

Jimmy’s account is that his father withdrew the instruction after the surgery, which, if true, would undercut the video’s force. That claim rests on his own word, and the report does not say whether anyone else can confirm it. The trustees say they only learned of the video in late December 2025, more than two years after Taiwo’s death, and that it was not presented when Jimmy was appointed in September 2023.

Money is also in dispute. Jimmy denied embezzling N250m donated for a project, saying the project was delayed by economic conditions and rising costs. He said he had restricted access to church funds and argued that any wrongdoing would implicate the accounts department too. These are his own assertions and the allegations remain unproven.

What’s Being Said

Jimmy said the matter was taken to RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye after interventions by Bishop Mike Okonkwo. “When we got to Pastor Adeboye, I was there, and I watched every board member lie against me to my face,” he said. According to the report, Adeboye let him state his case, advised the parties to resolve their differences, and reminded him he was called to preach, not to chair the board, warning that failure to reconcile would mean “it will not be goodbye, it will be bye-bye.” He said the board, which included Areogun and Okpaise, gave him a seven-point demand, of which he accepted four.

His camp has rejected the faction’s decision as constitutionally invalid, insisting he remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Jimmy maintained that he is still Senior Pastor but admitted uncertainty about how the next Sunday service would proceed, and said an advertised church programme would not hold because he did not want the crisis to escalate.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to the coming Sunday service and whether both factions try to hold services or exert control of church premises. The status of Okpaise as interim leader and the dispute over the constitutionality of the board’s move may head toward mediation or legal challenge, Observers will also watch for any intervention from Pastor Adeboye or other senior clergy, and for responses from Areogun, Okpaise and Jimmy’s sisters to his allegations.

Bottom Line

Jimmy Odukoya admits that keeping his father’s succession video was a mistake, but the question of whether the late founder revoked it, and who legitimately leads The Fountain of Life Church, remains contested between two factions.