Anthony Joshua Sends Warning to Alexander Povetkin ahead of Fight

Anthony Joshua has warned Alexander Povetkin that he will endure a “proper beating” if he avoids being knocked out on September 22.

The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion exclusively told talkSPORT how and when he expects to beat his Russian mandatory challenge ahead of their meeting at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua, 28, began by responding to a question about the age gap between himself and Povetkin, 39.

“Your body can’t operate the same way when you’re 21,” he declared.

“But even when I fought Klitschko [who was 41], the last thing they lose is their power.

“I’m glad I went through what I went through with Klitschko because if this is another tough fight, I’ve answered so many questions in that fight before so I know what to do in certain situations.”