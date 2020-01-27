Angelique Kidjo Clinches Grammy Award, Dedicates Win to African Giant, Burna Boy

The hopes of thousands of Nigerian music fans for a second Grammy for the country this year have been dashed as Angelique Kidjo has beaten Burna Boy to the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album.

Burna Boy had been nominated in the category for his acclaimed album ‘African Giant’.

Although he was up against seasoned Angelique Kidjo, Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley and, Altin Gün, many fans were certain this would be his year.

It wasn’t to be as the Recording Academy opted to hand Kidjo her fourth Best Contemporary World Music Album gong for her album “Celia”.

Kidjo who sings in more than five languages and whose career has spanned almost four decades was gracious in receiving the award and dedicated it to Burna Boy.

“This is for Burna Boy,” she said, lifting up her award to cheers, and declaring the “African Giant” as part of the new generation of African musicians that are changing the global perception of Africa and its music.

A win for Burna would have made it the second time a Nigerian would be returning home with the Grammy plaque. Sikiru Adepoju is the only Nigerian to have won a Grammy. He won it in 2009 with the “Global Drum Project” a collaborative album with Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain, and Giovanni Hidalgo.

Burna Boy had trended virtually throughout last week as fans, anticipating the awards, took to social media to express their love and support for him.

News that he did not win the award caused another social media frenzy. Check out what some fans had to say below:

Although he didn’t win the #GRAMMYAwards2020, I am very proud of the recognition that @burnaboy has received on the world stage today. Angelique Kidjo dedicating her win to him is the definition of grace and class. Burna is just 28. He will come again. Una know say him special. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) January 27, 2020

Grammy or No Grammy, Burna boy still remains an African Giant. — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) January 27, 2020

Angelique Kidjo is a legend.

Burna Boy is a legend in the making. They’re both deserving and a part of this history https://t.co/5BttYi9Dbf — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) January 27, 2020

Burna Boy made it to a global stage even though he didn't win but he won Africa. Congratulations to Angelique Kidjo who won and dedicated the Award to Burna! Africa to the World! #GRAMMYs #Grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/gcE8pLAZ38 — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) January 27, 2020

I can still say congratulations to Burna Boy fans & himself especially after this Angelique Kidjo #GRAMMYs

speech.👏🏽pic.twitter.com/4tHmp8yroo — Sir Arthur (@digitaldidan) January 27, 2020

Y'all claiming Burna was robbed, Angelique Kidjo deserved that award.#GRAMMYs is a US award, now look & compare the difference btw "Celia" & "African Giant" on the US Billboard Chart. Burna was defeated by a Legend, let that sink in not that he was robbed.#GRAMMYLive pic.twitter.com/IIgc1gHttw — if my tweet pain you, drink sniper (@Sakpo007) January 27, 2020

