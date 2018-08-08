Angelina Jolie Seeks Court Intervention Compelling Brad to Pay Child Support

It has been nearly two years after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt and a resolution still seems far, far away.

Court papers filed by Jolie on Tuesday and obtained by NBC News show that things are as contentious as ever. In the documents, the Maleficent star claimed that her estranged husband hasn’t paid any “meaningful” child support for their six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne — in a year and a half, and she plans to seek a court order make him pay.

“[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support,” Jolie’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean wrote in a two-page brief filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. “As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation.

“Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children’s expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file [a request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order.” The filing did not define or elaborate on what is meant by “meaningful” support.

Reps for Pitt and Jolie have not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s requests for comment. However, a source familiar with the situation tells Yahoo Entertainment, “Brad fulfills his commitments.” A Jolie rep tells People that the new filing is “to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children.”

When Jolie worked in London this summer, Pitt went along to spend time with the children (pictured: Zahara, Pax, Knox, Vivienne, Maddox, and Shiloh with their mother in 2017). (Photo: Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto)