Anambra State Allocates N200 Billion For Roads In 2025 Budget

The Anambra State Government commits N200 billion in its proposed 2025 budget to complete ongoing road projects and commence new ones. This allocation forms part of the capital expenditure aimed at improving infrastructure and driving economic growth.

Key Details of the Budget

Governor Chukwuma Soludo presents a proposed N606.99 billion budget to the State House of Assembly, with N200 billion earmarked for road infrastructure under the Ministry of Works. The projects include the dualization of the 34-kilometer Amawbia-to-Imo State road and the completion of the Ekwulobia flyover.

The Ministry of Works also plans to allocate N32 billion for developing new cities in Awka, Onitsha, and an industrial city. Additional proposed allocations include:

4-star hotel construction: N15 billion

New market development: N10 billion

Fitting and equipping the new Government House: N5 billion

Solution Innovation District (SID) completion: N3 billion

Broader Budget Allocations

The budget outlines investments across several key ministries:

Transport: N2.5 billion for mass transit and marine infrastructure, including buses, jetties, and boats.

Homeland Security: N2 billion for armored vehicles and security equipment.

Women Affairs: N2 billion for the Micro Enterprises Support Scheme.

Agriculture: N2 billion for a palm and coconut seedling program.

Power and Water Resources: N7 billion for power expansion and solar streetlights in underserved areas.

Youth Development: N3 billion for youth empowerment programs.

Education: N11 billion for smart schools and N22 billion for institutional development.

Health: N3 billion for general hospitals and specialized facilities, including a cancer hospital.

Additional Infrastructure

The Ministry of Information receives N5 billion for media outreach, while the House of Assembly is allocated N1.5 billion for legislative quarters. The Ministry of Budget & Economic Planning is proposed to get N5 billion for the State Counterpart Fund.

Strategic Objectives

Governor Soludo highlights that the proposed projects aim to enhance infrastructure, stimulate economic activities, and foster innovation. The Solution Innovation District (SID), with a budget of N3 billion, is expected to become a hub for innovators, technologists, and entrepreneurs.

The proposed budget now awaits approval from the State House of Assembly.