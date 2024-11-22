Vandals Disrupt Repairs On TCN’s Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV Line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirms another act of vandalism on the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV transmission line, delaying critical repair work following a prior attack.

The latest vandalism occurs on November 19, targeting towers 29 to 31. Vandals remove about one-third of the conductor, significantly hindering repairs that are already 85% complete. An inspection led by TCN’s Port Harcourt Region General Manager, Emmanuel Akpa, reveals that the damage likely happens during nighttime hours.

To prevent further theft, local security teams are stationed at the affected site in Ula Ikata, Ahoada East Local Government Area. Additionally, TCN is energizing the line from the Ahoada end as a protective measure. Despite challenges posed by terrain and flooding, efforts to replace the stolen 250mm conductor continue.

TCN spokesperson Ndidi Mbah highlights the urgency of combating vandalism, stating, “These activities severely hinder the growth and stability of the national grid. We call on communities, security agencies, and the public to join hands in safeguarding power installations.”

Ongoing Challenges in the Power Sector

The incident adds to a growing list of attacks on the nation’s power infrastructure:

Benin-Egbin and Benin-Omotosho Lines: Earlier in November, vandals strike transmission towers in Okada and Ofosu communities, damaging 31 towers and disrupting key power routes.

Jos-Gombe Line: Tower T290 collapses during cable stringing, part of efforts to restore power with newly erected towers.

Makurdi-Jos Line: Vandals target Tower T540, removing key components. Emergency repairs are ongoing to stabilize the structure.

Lokoja-Gwagwalada Line: On November 9, vandals destroy Towers T306, T307, and T308, stealing two spans of aluminum conductor and interrupting bulk power transmission.

Vandalism remains a persistent issue in Nigeria’s power sector. It disrupts grid stability, impacts electricity distribution, and hampers economic activities. TCN reiterates the need for collaborative efforts to protect critical energy infrastructure to support national growth and development.