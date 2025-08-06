Anambra Set To Enforce Sanctions As Only 5 Of 16 Parties Comply With ₦50m Campaign Permit Rule

With the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 8, the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) has vowed to clamp down on political parties flouting the state’s ₦50 million outdoor campaign permit regulation.

The permit, which grants rights to mount billboards, posters, brand vehicles, and display banners for campaign purposes, is mandatory for all political parties engaging in physical publicity within the state. However, only five out of the 16 political parties participating in the upcoming election have met the requirement, according to ANSAA’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tony Ujubuonu.

Speaking at a press briefing held Tuesday in Awka, Ujubuonu disclosed that the Young Progressives Party (YPP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Alliance (AA), Labour Party (LP), and the All-Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)—the latter being the most recent on July 2—have fully complied with the regulation.

He, however, condemned the conduct of some defaulting parties, singling out one unnamed major party for engaging in widespread unauthorised campaign activities despite repeated warnings and notices.

“Some political parties have continued to flout the law with impunity,” Ujubuonu stated. “They have erected posters, branded vehicles, hoisted banners, and even installed unapproved billboards—all without due approval from either ANSAA or the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).”

He cited a recent incident in Nri, Aniocha Local Government Area, where ANSAA enforcement officers were allegedly assaulted by supporters of the unnamed political party while attempting to carry out their duties. According to him, the agency had served the party two separate demand notices within two months, each offering a two-week compliance window, followed by a legal reminder granting an extra week.

“Instead of complying, they submitted a backdated letter on August 1 claiming there was a dispute over the fee—long after the grace period had expired. We consider this a clear delay tactic,” he said.

Ujubuonu confirmed that the matter had been reported to the police and affirmed that ANSAA would continue to carry out its mandate using all lawful means. “The agency will no longer tolerate disregard for the rule of law,” he said. “We are committed to ensuring a level playing field where only law-abiding parties are recognised as credible contenders.”

Also speaking at the briefing, ANSAA’s Assistant General Manager, Chika Ngobiri, recounted how his enforcement team narrowly escaped an attack by political party loyalists during the Nri incident.

In light of ongoing violations, ANSAA has reiterated its readiness to begin enforcement operations across the state. Ujubuonu appealed to the media and the public to serve as witnesses to the agency’s efforts to exhaust civil and administrative procedures before taking firmer action.

He also acknowledged that some parties have opted to use alternative platforms such as radio, television, and social media for their campaign outreach—methods which, according to him, remain permissible as long as they comply with the law.

As the campaign season heats up, ANSAA’s firm stance sets the stage for a tense political atmosphere, with the agency poised to act against parties that choose to ignore the statutory requirements guiding political advertising in Anambra State.