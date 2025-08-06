Kano Transport Commissioner Resigns Over Role In Bail Of Drug Suspect

The Kano State Commissioner for Transportation, Alhaji Ibrahim Namadi, has stepped down from his position following the conclusion of a government probe into his involvement in the bail of an alleged drug offender, Sulaiman Danwawu.

The resignation, which took effect on Wednesday, was confirmed in a statement issued by the Director-General of Media and Publicity at the Government House, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa. It came just hours after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf received the report of a fact-finding committee set up to investigate the controversial bail.

Namadi cited the sensitivity of the matter and the need to preserve public confidence as key reasons behind his resignation, describing the decision as painful but necessary.

“As a member of an administration that has consistently championed the fight against illicit drugs, it behoves me to take this step, painful as it may be. While I maintain my innocence, I cannot ignore the weight of public perception and the need to protect the values we have collectively built,” the former commissioner said.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Yusuf for the opportunity to serve and reaffirmed his loyalty to the administration’s ideals.

In response, the governor accepted Namadi’s resignation and commended him for his service, reiterating his administration’s commitment to justice, accountability, and the fight against drug abuse and other social vices.

“This government will continue to uphold the principles of transparency and discipline. We expect all public officials to exercise sound judgment, especially when dealing with sensitive matters,” Governor Yusuf was quoted as saying.

The investigative panel, chaired by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Justice and Constitutional Matters, Aminu Hussain, had submitted its findings earlier this week to the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim. The report concluded that the former commissioner acted negligently by standing surety for Danwawu without conducting proper due diligence.

Danwawu is currently under investigation for alleged drug trafficking—a charge that has attracted significant public scrutiny and pressure on the state government to act decisively.

The administration had launched the probe following mounting concerns over Namadi’s involvement, especially given the government’s strong stance against the sale and use of illicit drugs in the state.

Governor Yusuf used the occasion to caution other political appointees to seek appropriate guidance before taking actions that may compromise public interest or erode trust in the administration.

Namadi’s resignation marks a critical moment for the Yusuf-led government, which has consistently pledged to promote ethical governance and uphold the rule of law.