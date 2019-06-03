Ambode, Amosun, 3 Ex Governors Risk Probe

Sacked Ogun LG officials ready to testify against Amosun

Lagos Assembly set to probe Ambode

Kwara, Imo government officials already in EFCC net

No fewer than five former governors who recently handed over power last Wednesday, May 29 are in trouble over alleged corrupt practices while in office.

The five governors are former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, ex-Ogun governors, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha, Abdulfatah Ahmed and Barrister Mohammed Abubakar, governors of Imo, Kwara and Bauchi states respectively.

Last night, the sacked Chairmen of the 20 local government councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) under the aegis of ALGON in Ogun State have vowed to clear their names before the panel set up by Ogun State House of Assembly and tell the whole world the pains they undergone during the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun which they described as dark era of politics.

In a press statement signed by the duo of the ALGON Chairman, Hon Semiu Bola and the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Association, Comrade Femi Onanuga, they vowed to explore the window of opportunities open to LG/LCDA chief Executives by the Ogun state House of Assembly to clear their precious names as a good name is better than silver and gold.

“We have graciously put behind us the dark days in our various LG/LCDA of immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun and hopefully looking forward to our incumbent Governor Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun MFR” the Chairmen, whose tenure in office would end in October 2019 if they are not sacked by the House of Assembly.

The statement denied earlier press release purportedly from Ogun ALGON circulating on the social media which described the suspension order of the local government executives by the state House of assembly as unconstitutional and one that could never stand the test of time.

The previous press release denied by ALGON had claimed that the suspension was a mere rumour. The fake press release states “We would like to make it crystal clear that the purported rumoured suspension of the LG and LCDA political functionaries by the Ogun State House of Assembly led by Rt Hon Suraj Adekunbi is a mere rumour and if it’s found to be true it cannot stand the test of time as it’s illegal, unconstitutional and was done in bad faith with no regards for the wish of the people that elected 57 LG /LCDA Chairmen, 57 Vice Chairmen and 349 Councillors not to mention the 57 appointed Secretaries to the LGs / LCDAs”

In a related development, officials of Kwara and Imo State state governments have already been apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The Four Kwara State officials that had already been arraigned by EFCC include Abubakar Ishiak (Permanent Secretary Government House), Shina Akorede (Director of Finance and Administration), Rasaq Momonu (Controller Finance and Accounts) and Hafeez Yusuf (Cashier) the quartet were arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin

The officials were charged to court for allegedly engaging in money laundering to the tune of N20.3 million.

In the charge sheet, EFCC accused the four of making “cash payment of N20.3 million to one Energy Multi-Trade Interbiz Limited for services rendered to the Kwara State Government House, saying that the cash sum exceeded the limitation of N10 million payable to a corporate body thus committing an offence contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 12(2) of the same Act.”

Similarly, EFCC had also arrested the Acting Accountant-General of Imo State, Mr. Uzoho Casmir on suspicion of laundering the sum of N1.050billion.

The cash was allegedly withdrawn in three tranches for vote buying during the last governorship election in the State. Okorocha’s son-inlaw, Uche Nwosu contested the election under the banner of Action Alliance..

In Lagos, our investigation revealed that the House of Assembly would soon set up a probe panel against the immediate past governor, Ambode.

The former governor who had been at logger-heads with the House of Assembly towards the tail end of his administration is being considered for Ministerial appointment by the power brokers in the presidency. However, our correspondent is yet to ascertain the position of the National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the issue.

Tinubu came to the rescue of Ambode when the House wanted to commence impeachment proceedings against him few months ago.

However, an associate of the former governor who pleaded for anonymity said Ambode is not losing sleep over the probe issue because he has no skeleton in his cupboard.

“We are ready for this because we are aware of all their sinister moves but I assure you that majority of Lagosians whom Ambode served diligently during his term will rise against them” he said

In Bauchi State, the newly sworn-in governor, Senator Bala Muhammed has vowed to probe ex-governor of the state Mohammed Abubakar’s administration despite the State House of Assembly passing a bill to repeal the state public property and funds recovery tribunal of 2017 in the state into law less than two weeks to the end of Abubakar’s administration,

The first, second and third readings of the three bill was done on the same day on the floor of the House with the Speaker, Kawuwa Damina presiding

the Member representing Lere/Bula constituency, Aminu Tukur who was against the passage of the new bill said the repealed law was put in place to serve as a deterrent to whoever misappropriate the funds of the citizens.

Source: Nigeria NewsDirect