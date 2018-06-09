All the Latest Football Transfer News: Mane Set to Join UEFA Champions League Winner, Real Madrid

Let’s take a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond.

Mane agrees to join Madrid

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has agreed a deal to join Real Madrid, according to France Football.

Though no agreement has been reached between the two clubs – with Goal understanding the Reds would not be willing to sell at any price – the Senegal international was happy to leave Anfield for Santiago Bernabeu.

The deal could now be in jeopardy, though, with Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Madrid potentially set to alter the Blancos’ transfer plans.

Arsenal lead way for Fellaini

Arsenal lead the way in the race to secure Marouane Fellaini’s future, according to the Times.

Although Manchester United are trying to tie the Belgian to a new contract and AC Milan are also in the hunt, it is the Gunners who are out in front.

Unai Emery had previously tried to sign him when in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea join Alisson chase

Chelsea have entered the race for Roma goalkeeper Alisson and are set to open transfer talks, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid amid their respective searches for a new No. 1.

Those at Stamford Bridge are, however, hoping to leap to the front of the queue by entering into formal negotiations.

Fred arrives for Man Utd medical

Brazilian midfielder Fred has arrived at Manchester United’s training ground for a medical ahead of his pending transfer to the club.

The Shakhtar Donetsk star is expected to complete a deal worth around £52.5 million ($70m) in the next 24 hours.

Liverpool looking at Bailey

Liverpool are considering an €80 million (£70m/$94m) move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, claims Calcio Insider.

The Reds are in the market for added creativity and may approach the 20-year-old if other options fall through.

Griezmann set to stay put

Antoine Griezmann is ready to once again shun interest from afar and remain at Atletico Madrid, according to Spanish news outlet ABC.

The France international, who was a top target for Manchester United in 2017, was believed to be closing in on a move to La Liga champions Barcelona.

He is, however, prepared to stay put and is set to commit to a lucrative new contract at Wanda Metropolitano.

Liverpool yet to do Fekir deal

Nabil Fekir’s agent has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in the Lyon captain but says a deal is yet to be struck for the France international.

Goal reported last week that the Reds were ready to step up their pursuit of the 24-year-old in a deal that could be worth £60 million (€69m/$80m).

Madrid waiting on Neymar?

Luka Modric appeared to encourage Neymar to join him at Real Madrid following Sunday’s friendly between Brazil and Croatia.

After that encounter at Anfield, while swapping shirts, the Blancos star could be seen telling the former Barcelona forward “we’re waiting for you”.

Will Klopp make Alisson move?

Those at Anfield got a good look at Liverpool target Alisson during an international friendly clash between Brazil and Croatia.

The Roma goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Merseyside for some time, but did he pass his audition and will Jurgen Klopp make a move?

Monaco make Higuain contact

Monaco have approached Juventus regarding the possibility of signing Gonzalo Higuain, reports Calciomercato .

The Argentine striker could be on the move this summer after being offered no assurances by the reigning Serie A champions that he figures in their future plans.

Inter eyeing Nainggolan

Inter are eager to lure Radja Nainggolan away from Serie A rivals Roma, according to Corriere dello Sport .

The Belgian has missed out on a place in his nation’s squad for World Cup 2018, but those at San Siro are still ready to lodge a €40 million (£35m/$47m) bid.

Nagelsmann turns down Madrid

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has turned down an approach from Real Madrid, reports Bild .

The 30-year-old has guided Hoffenheim to back-to-back Champions League appearances, becoming one of the hottest coaching prospects in Europe.

The three-time defending Champions League winners were interested in replacing Zinedine Zidane with Nagelsmann, but the young German’s agent has rejected the Blancos’ advances.

Liverpool table €90m Oblak bid

Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to land Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak by tabling a €90 million (£79m/$105m) bid, claims Don Balon .

The Reds are expected to bring in a replacement for Loris Karius this summer following his disastrous showing in the Champions League final.

Oblak has been a long-standing target for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp has now made a move for a man with a €100m (£87m$117m) release clause.

Juventus target Lewandowski

Juventus could move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski if they lose Gonzalo Higuain, reports Corriere dello Sport.

Higuain’s future in Turin is uncertain, as the club have refused to provide assurances the Argentina international will stick around for the long term .

Should Higuain depart, Juve could look to replace him with the prolific Polish striker, who is angling to leave Germany this summer.

Everton prepare £30m Lascelles move

Everton are ready to make a £30 million (€34m/$40m) offer to sign Newcastle centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, reports The Sun.

The 24-year-old has attracted interest from a number of Premier League sides with his performances for the Toon.

And new Everton boss Marco Silva is hoping to make Lascelles one of his first signings at Goodison Park.

Fekir’s agent confirms Liverpool interest

Lyon star Nabil Fekir’s agent has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in his client, but has cautioned that no deal is done yet.

The Reds are hoping to land the 24-year-old after an impressive season in Ligue 1 that has led to a spot on France’s World Cup squad.

But Fekir’s representative says no deal is imminent and is waiting on other offers to come in.

Bayern plot Barca raid for Digne

Bayern Munich are keen on signing Barcelona defender Lucas Digne, reports Kicker .

The German giants are in the market for a new left-back and are ready to push through a €17 million (£15m/$20m) deal for the France international woh has been struggling for regular game time in Spain.

Ramos recommends Skriniar

Sergio Ramos has recommended that Real Madrid sign Inter defender Milan Skriniar, claims Don Balon.

The Blancos have a large transfer budget for the summer and are looking to reinforce their defensive ranks ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

Skriniar has already rejected advances from Man City and Barcelona, but Madrid are likely to test his resolve to stay at San Siro.

Milan & Atletico to battle for Callejon

AC Milan are ready to swoop on Napoli star Jose Callejon this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport .

The 31-year-old forward was a key part of Napoli’s title challenge in 2017-18.

And while Atletico Madrid are also keen on repatriating the Spaniard, Milan will fight the Colchoneros for his signature.

Madrid accept defeat in Pochettino chase

Real Madrid have given up their pursuit of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, reports Daily Mail.

The Blancos are hoping to make a quick appointment to replace Zinedine Zidane, and are not prepared to enter a protracted battle with Spurs over Pochettino’s status.

Former Madrid star Guti has emerged as a candidate for the role, with former captain Fernando Hierro possibly joining him as an assistant.

Griezmann not upset by Barca speculation

Antoine Griezmann says he isn’t bothered by the constant speculation over a potential move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona.

The France star has been linked with a move to Barcelona, but insists he isn’t stressing over constant questioning about his future.

Fred evasive on Man Utd report

Brazil star Fred evaded questions about a potential move to Manchester United, with the midfielder reportedly set to undergo a medical at Old Trafford.

The Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder has been linked with a Premier League switch for months, and appears ready to seal a move to Jose Mourinho’s side.

But the 25-year-old refused to confirm or deny reports of an immenent switch.

Huddersfield interested in Silva

Huddersfield are hoping to land AC Milan forward Andre Silva, according to Sky Italia.

Silva joined Milan from Porto last summer but struggled in his first season in Italy, scoring 10 goals in 40 appearances with just two of those strikes coming in Serie A.

The 22-year-old Portugal interational has attracted interest from a number of Premier League sides, with Wolves and Arsenal also reportedly keen.

Besiktas eyeing Klaassen

Besiktas are interested in rescuing Davy Klaassen from his Everton nightmare, reports Sky Sports News.

Klaassen struggled for form with the Toffees after his £23.6 million (€27m/$32m) move from Ajax last summer, making just seven Premier League appearances in 2017-18.

The Turkish side are looking to land the 25-year-old midfielder on an initial loan deal.

Gerrard set to land Liverpool prospect

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is ready to poach midfielder Ovie Ejaria from his old side Liverpool, reports The Sun.

Ejaria, 20, spent last season on loan with Sunderland, making 11 appearances in the Championship.

With his Liverpool future uncertain, Ejaria appears ready to continue his career in the Scottish Premier League next season.

Odriozola ready to replace Carvajal

Real Sociedad right-back Alvaro Odriozola impressed with Spain on Sunday, giving more evidence he could replace Dani Carvajal for La Roja – and perhaps for Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a switch to the Blancos to help provide cover for Carvajal, who is currently recovering from an injury suffered in the Champions League final.

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has banished reports of a move to Manchester United by signing a five-year contract extension at Camp Nou.

Umtiti joined Barcelona from Lyon in 2016, and quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the Catalans’ backline.