Akwa Ibom Police demand advance notice for political gatherings

Key points

Political parties and support groups in Akwa Ibom must notify the police before holding rallies, processions and other public events.

The command says advance coordination will help prevent clashes, manage traffic and protect participants.

Police commanders have been directed to strengthen intelligence gathering around political activities.

Main story

Political parties and support groups planning rallies and other public gatherings in Akwa Ibom will now be required to give the police advance notice, as the command moves to prevent clashes and maintain public order during political activities.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Baba Azare, announced the requirement in a statement issued on Monday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, in Uyo.

Organisers are expected to submit details of their proposed activities, including the venue, date, time, expected attendance and routes for processions. The information will enable the command to coordinate security and traffic arrangements before the events take place.

According to Azare, the measure is particularly intended to prevent situations in which different political groups unknowingly schedule activities at the same venue, along the same route or at overlapping times.

The commissioner said the requirement should not be interpreted as an attempt to restrict lawful political activity, but as a security measure to ensure that one group’s activities do not endanger or interfere with another.

The command said it would maintain political neutrality and provide security for parties and groups regardless of their political affiliation.

Azare, however, drew a clear line between lawful political activity and conduct capable of disrupting public order.

He warned political thugs and other troublemakers against using rallies as opportunities for violence, intimidation or destruction, saying the police would respond to offences including possession of offensive weapons, unlawful obstruction of roads, attacks on opponents and destruction of property.

Security commanders across the state have consequently been ordered to increase intelligence gathering and maintain adequate security around political events and other public gatherings.

Azare also placed responsibility on political leaders to control their supporters and ensure that political activities were conducted peacefully.

The issues

The police directive is centred on coordination rather than a restriction of political gatherings. By requiring organisers to provide information ahead of events, the command intends to identify potential conflicts over venues, routes and timing before they develop into security problems.

The warning against violence also places responsibility on political parties and their leaders to ensure that supporters do not turn lawful gatherings into confrontations.

What’s being said

“Political differences must never be allowed to threaten the peace and security of the State.” — Mr Baba Azare, Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom

“Akwa Ibom belongs to all of us.” — Mr Baba Azare

What’s next

Political parties, support groups and associations intending to organise rallies, processions or similar events are expected to engage the police ahead of the activities.

Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders will also strengthen intelligence gathering and security around political gatherings.

Bottom line

Akwa Ibom Police are tightening coordination around political gatherings as the state seeks to prevent clashes and disorder. The command says political activity remains permitted, but organisers and supporters will be expected to comply with security requirements and keep their events peaceful.