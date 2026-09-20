Nkechi Blessing, Phyna set for celebrity boxing bout in Lagos

KEY POINTS

• Actress Nkechi Blessing and former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna are scheduled to face each other in a celebrity boxing bout in Lagos.

• The “Chaos in the Ring” event is set for Oct. 1 at the Federal Palace Hotel.

• The organisers said the bout will be broadcast on DAZN and SuperSport.

MAIN STORY

Actress Nkechi Blessing and former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna are set to take their recent social media dispute into the boxing ring in Lagos.

The entertainers will face each other in a celebrity boxing contest tagged “Chaos in the Ring” on Oct. 1 at the Federal Palace Hotel, according to the organisers, Balmoral Group.

Balmoral announced the match on Friday through its Instagram account, @balmoralpromotions, alongside a promotional image showing both entertainers dressed in boxing gear.

The announcement followed a public exchange between the two women on social media.

Nkechi Blessing had criticised Phyna’s frequent involvement in online disputes and advised the reality television star to be more restrained and cautious in her dealings with others.

Phyna responded by questioning why the actress had chosen to address her publicly. She also said the two had previously been in contact over a proposed movie project.

According to Phyna, Nkechi Blessing had approached her about appearing in a film, but their discussions ended after a disagreement over the timing of her response.

The planned contest will now turn the disagreement into a physical sporting event, with both entertainers expected to meet in the ring on Oct. 1.

Balmoral’s celebrity boxing series has previously featured entertainers such as Portable, Charles Okocha, Speed Darlington and Carter Efe.

Carter Efe defeated Portable by unanimous decision in May, while Charles Okocha won against Portable in their rematch in July.

The organisers said the upcoming contest between Nkechi Blessing and Phyna will be broadcast on DAZN and SuperSport.

THE ISSUES

The bout is being presented as an entertainment event built around an existing public dispute between the two entertainers, moving their disagreement from social media into a staged boxing contest. Celebrity boxing combines entertainment personalities with a competitive sporting format, using the public profiles and rivalries of participants as part of the attraction. The event is also part of Balmoral’s existing celebrity boxing series, which has previously featured several Nigerian entertainers and produced bouts between Portable and other personalities. The Oct. 1 contest is expected to reach audiences beyond the venue, with the organisers announcing broadcasts on DAZN and SuperSport.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Plot twist? Let’s see what the women can do. Phyna VS Nkechi, the rivalry is real. Now, let’s see who backs it up when the bell rings.” – Balmoral Group

WHAT’S NEXT

Nkechi Blessing and Phyna are expected to face each other at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos on Oct. 1.

The organisers said the bout will be broadcast on DAZN and SuperSport.

BOTTOM LINE

The planned celebrity boxing contest will bring Nkechi Blessing and Phyna’s recent social media dispute into the ring. The bout forms part of Balmoral’s ongoing “Chaos in the Ring” entertainment series.