Israel, Greece sign €3bn deal for multi-layered air defence system

Key points

Israel and Greece have signed a €3 billion agreement to develop a multi-layered air defence system for Greece.

The package includes David’s Sling, SPYDER and BARAK MX systems, as well as multi-mission radars.

Athens plans to invest about €28 billion in the wider Achilles Shield programme through 2036.

Main story

Israel and Greece have signed a €3 billion defence agreement under which Israel will help Greece develop a multi-layered system designed to protect the country against ballistic missiles, aircraft and drones.

The deal, known as the “Achilles Shield”, forms part of Greece’s broader military modernisation programme and was described by Israel’s Defence Ministry as its largest defence export agreement with Greece.

Under the agreement, Greece will acquire several Israeli air defence systems, including David’s Sling and SPYDER from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and BARAK MX from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

The package will also feature MMR multi-mission radars produced by IAI’s ELTA Systems for air surveillance, while a national command-and-control system developed by Rafael will connect the different components of Greece’s air defence network.

Israel’s Defence Ministry Director-General, Amir Baram, said the agreement demonstrated the country’s defence technology and the performance of its systems.

The deal will make Greece the second country to acquire the David’s Sling system after Finland. The system was used by Israel to intercept Iranian missiles during its conflict with Iran earlier this year.

The agreement comes as Greece continues to increase defence spending, partly because of its longstanding dispute with neighbouring Turkey. The country currently allocates nearly 3.5 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product to defence.

As part of the wider modernisation programme, Athens plans to invest about €28 billion in the Achilles Shield programme by 2036.

The country is also expected to acquire as many as 40 F-35 fighter jets from the United States, while expanding its naval capabilities with frigates from France and Italy.

The cooperation between Israel and Greece will extend beyond the purchase of defence systems. The two countries are also expected to deepen defence-industrial collaboration through technology and expertise transfers to Greek industries.

In a separate €26 million agreement, Greece will acquire Rafael’s Drone Dome systems for the protection of strategic sites against drone threats and to strengthen its existing defences.

The issues

The agreement represents a major expansion of Greece’s air defence capabilities as Athens pursues a long-term military modernisation programme.

The Achilles Shield is intended to bring different defence systems together into a single network capable of responding to multiple types of threats, including missiles, aircraft and drones.

The deal also deepens defence-industrial ties between Israel and Greece, with technology transfer and cooperation with Greek industries forming part of the broader arrangement.

What’s being said

“The Achilles Shield deal demonstrates Israel’s technological capabilities and the performance of its defence systems.” — Amir Baram, Director-General, Israeli Defence Ministry

What’s next

Greece will proceed with the acquisition and integration of the Israeli air defence systems under the Achilles Shield programme.

Israel and Greece will also expand defence-industrial cooperation, including technology and expertise transfers to Greek industries.

Bottom line

The €3 billion agreement gives Greece access to a range of Israeli air defence technologies while advancing its long-term plan to build a multi-layered system against missiles, aircraft and drones.

For Israel, the deal marks its largest defence export agreement with Greece and further expands defence cooperation between the two countries.