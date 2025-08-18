Expert Urges Nigerians To Embrace Traditional Medicine

The Chief Executive Officer of Nature’s Renaissance International Limited (NRI), Prof. Clinton Brown Odiagbe, has called on Nigerians to adopt traditional medicine as a dependable alternative to synthetic products, stressing that Africa possesses the natural resources needed to address its health challenges.

Odiagbe made the call at the weekend during the unveiling of UATD Eyi Toothpastes in Lagos. He said the new products, which include a charcoal-based variant for adults and fruit-flavoured options for children, illustrate how indigenous remedies can be developed into world-class solutions that promote both wellness and economic empowerment.

Unlike conventional toothpaste, he explained, the charcoal-based Eyi toothpaste is fortified with herbal extracts such as turmeric and offers additional benefits beyond oral care. “This is nature made friendly. It is not just about whitening teeth, but supporting overall wellness by helping to relax nerves and improve sleep,” Odiagbe said.

The professor of natural medicine traced his passion for herbal solutions to a personal experience, recalling how a spinal injury sustained in his youth was successfully treated by a traditional bone doctor after conventional hospitals had failed. He added that subsequent exposure to Chinese and Indian herbal practices further reinforced his commitment to developing Africa-centred remedies.

Since its establishment in 2020, NRI has produced more than 16 certified herbal health products reportedly used by over three million Nigerians. Odiagbe emphasised that the company remains committed to advancing herbal healthcare in the country and beyond.