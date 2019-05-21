Airtel Nigeria Launches 4G Network In Edo

Airtel Nigeria has announced the deployment of 4G services in Edo , as part of the measures to modernize its network infrastructure in the state.

Speaking during the launch of the Airtel 4G network in Benin recently, Regional Operations Director, Airtel Nigeria, Oladapo Dosunmu, explained that the network upgrade in Edo will help facilitate business growth, spur personal productivity and grow the economy of the state.

“With this launch, we will power people, businesses and aid governance through technology. Specifically, our 4G launch in Benin and across Edo State will help boost commerce and also provide entrepreneurs a veritable platform to connect with more stakeholders.

“In implementing this network upgrade and expansion, we hope it will help improve productivity, spread prosperity, and help the residents and telecoms consumers in Edo to fulfill their potentials as well as realize their dreams,” he said.

In his remarks, the deputy governor , Philip Shuaibu, assured of the government’s partnership with Airtel Nigeria, noting that the incumbent administration plans to make the state the hub of digital network with a view to empowering the youths.

