IT/TELECOM JOB | Airtel Nigeria Latest Job Recruitment

Airtel Nigeria (Airtel Networks Limited), a leading mobile telecommunication services provider in Nigeria and a member of Airtel Africa Group, is committed to providing innovative, exciting, affordable and quality mobile services to Nigerians, giving them the freedom to communicate, rise above their daily challenges and drive economic and social development.

A truly innovative company, Airtel has showed resilience, charting new paths in meeting the demands and needs of its esteemed stakeholders and enhancing distribution as well as providing affordable services to empower more Nigerians.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below in Lagos:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY