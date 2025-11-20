Air Peace Counts $15m Loss After SmartLynx Withdraws Three Wet-Leased Aircraft

Air Peace says it has incurred losses exceeding $15 million after its wet-lease partner, SmartLynx Airlines, allegedly withdrew three aircraft from service without notice, triggering major disruptions in the carrier’s domestic operations.

Speaking in Lagos, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nowel Ngala, told reporters that the withdrawal violated contractual terms and led to delays, cancellations and reputational damage. He explained that Air Peace signed the wet-lease deal because 13 of its aircraft were undergoing scheduled maintenance overseas.

Ngala said SmartLynx collected upfront payments, including more than $1 million in security deposits, before abruptly removing the aircraft. He added that over $5 million belonging to Air Peace remains with the lessor.

He stated that the situation created operational gaps because the aircraft had already been rostered for scheduled flights. One of the four aircraft leased remains with SmartLynx as Air Peace continues to pursue refunds.

Ngala also recalled a previous incident in which another lessor disappeared with more than $2 million while taking a leased aircraft for purported maintenance that never happened. He said such cases highlight systemic challenges Nigerian airlines face in international leasing arrangements.

Despite the setback, Air Peace said its maintenance programme has been completed, with two aircraft already back in service and more expected to return. The airline projects a full restoration of domestic route operations next week. Ngala assured passengers that London flights were not affected and pledged improved safeguards to prevent future disruptions.