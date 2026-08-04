PTDF trains journalists to strengthen energy reporting

Key points

PTDF launched a capacity-building programme to improve journalists’ understanding of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The Fund said informed reporting is essential for transparency, accountability and public understanding of the sector.

The programme aims to equip journalists with technical knowledge to produce more accurate and balanced energy stories.

Main story

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the capacity of journalists and media stakeholders to promote accurate, balanced and impactful reporting on Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The Executive Secretary of PTDF, Shuaibu Aliyu, made this known on Monday at the opening of a capacity-building programme for journalists and media stakeholders in Lagos.

Represented by the Head of Press and External Relations, Dupe Kay-Hambolu, Aliyu said the initiative reflects the Fund’s commitment to promoting informed reporting and improving public understanding of developments in the petroleum industry.

He described the media as a strategic partner in shaping public discourse, promoting transparency and supporting national development.

According to him, reporting on the oil and gas industry requires more than timely news coverage because journalists also need a sound understanding of the sector’s policies, technologies and operational issues.

Aliyu said the programme was designed to equip journalists with a better understanding of the petroleum industry as well as PTDF’s mandate, programmes and interventions to improve the quality of reporting on the sector.

He noted that PTDF considers it important to extend its capacity-building efforts beyond industry professionals to members of the media.

The executive secretary said the Fund remains committed to developing skilled manpower, advancing research and innovation, promoting local content and supporting Nigeria’s energy future.

He added that those achievements should be communicated with clarity, context and credibility to deepen public understanding of the industry.

Aliyu also said the training reinforces the longstanding partnership between PTDF and the media, assuring journalists of continued engagement, openness and mutual respect.

He expressed confidence that participants would leave the programme better equipped to report the complexities of the oil and gas industry with greater depth, accuracy and confidence.

Aliyu also commended the PTDF Press and External Relations Unit for initiating the programme and appreciated BetterWays Nigeria Ltd. for partnering with the Fund to organise the training.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director of BetterWays Nigeria Ltd., Victor Dare, described the oil and gas sector as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy.

He said the industry accounts for about 65 per cent of government revenue, more than 85 per cent of export earnings and about 90 per cent of foreign exchange earnings, despite contributing less than 10 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

According to Dare, the strategic importance of the sector makes accurate and balanced reporting essential for improving transparency, accountability and public understanding.

He said journalists covering the petroleum industry require specialised knowledge to interpret complex technical issues and communicate them effectively to the public.

The issues

Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is highly technical and strategically important to the economy. Improving journalists’ understanding of the sector could enhance the quality of public discourse, strengthen transparency and help citizens better understand policy and industry developments.

What’s being said

“The media is far more than a conveyor of information; it is a strategic partner in shaping public discourse, promoting transparency, and driving national development.” — Shuaibu Aliyu, Executive Secretary, PTDF.

“News reporting and broadcasting in the oil and gas industry is a crucial aspect of journalism because of the strategic role the sector plays in Nigeria’s survival, stability and sustainable development.” — Victor Dare, Group Managing Director, BetterWays Nigeria Ltd.

What’s next

Participants are expected to apply the knowledge gained from the training to improve the depth, accuracy and balance of reporting on Nigeria’s petroleum industry, while PTDF continues its engagement with media stakeholders.

Bottom line

PTDF believes better-informed journalists will strengthen public understanding of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector through more accurate, balanced and context-rich reporting.