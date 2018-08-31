AIICO Insurance Partners Wema Bank on Retail Insurance

Poised to deepen insurance penetration and awareness, AIICO Insurance Plc., a leading insurance company in Nigeria on Thursday said it has concluded arrangements with Wema Bank to increase access to retail insurance products leveraging on the bank’s robust and efficient retail distribution network.

This is on the heels of the recent endorsement by both the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Adewale Kadri, Executive Director, Technical of AIICO Insurance Plc. stated that it is another move by AIICO to demonstrate its commitment to increase awareness, access and deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria. “The public can now be linked to AIICO’s bouquet of retail products through Wema Bank’s digital channels anytime and anywhere” he said.

Dotun Ifebogun, Head, Retail & SME of Wema Bank stated that the bank is delighted to be partnering with AIICO on this initiative. He said “both organizations have a shared legacy of trust and resilience that has won the loyalty of customers over decades. We look forward to fruitful outcomes on this endeavour to the delight of our highly esteemed customers and the general public”.

AIICO Insurance Plc., a leading life insurer in Nigeria, commenced operations in 1963. It provides life and health insurance, general insurance, investment management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.