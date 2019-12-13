AGF’s Office Takes over Prosecution Case against Omoyele Sowore

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, has taken over the prosecution of Omoyele Sowore in the charge of treasonable felony against him at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The move according to the AGF is to demonstrate the government’s commitment to respect the rule of law and fundamental rights of the citizenry.

Sowore alongside Olawale Bakare are standing trial on alleged treasonable felony, money laundering amongst other charges.

They pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N100m and N30m respectively.

However, the re-arrest of Sowore last Friday at the Federal High Court Abuja, has attracted strong condemnation against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

While the government on Wednesday disclosed that it had set up machinery to investigate the matter, a statement by the Special Assistant Media and Public Relation, Office of the AGF, Dr Umar Gwandu, said the take over was also to ensure the speedy dispensation of justice in the case.

“Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said that the Federal Government is committed to respecting the

sanctity of the rule of law, protecting the virtues of human rights and ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

“As part of deliberate efforts to probe emerging issues related to the recent imbroglio related to Omoyele Sowore’s case and for speedy dispensation of justice, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice has requested that the case file in respect of charge pending before the Federal High Court, Abuja be forwarded to his office”, the statement read in part.

The request for the transfer of the case from the DSS to the AGF, Gwandu said was contained in a letter dated December 11, 2019 and addressed to the Director General of the Department of State Services, National Headquarters Abuja.

The Solicitor General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN who signed the letter referred to a letter from the DSS office on September 9, 2019.

According to the letter “the Honourable Attorney-General of the

Federation and Minister of Justice upon a further review of the case

has directed the immediate takeover of the prosecution of all charges

in respect of Omoyole Sowore by the Federal Ministry of Justice in

line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the

1999 Constitution (as amended)”.

According to the statement, the letter requested the DSS Director to “promptly forward all the case

files” in respect of Omoyele Sowore to the office of the

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Source: THISDAY