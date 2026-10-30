KEY POINTS

African leaders have urged Russian companies to expand investment in local manufacturing and establish joint production ventures.

Russia said its trade with African countries exceeded $27 billion last year, while the rouble accounted for 85% of bilateral transactions.

Ethiopia is working with Russia to develop its first nuclear power station.

The summit is expected to adopt a 2027-2029 action plan and a separate declaration on civilian AI cooperation.

MAIN STORY

African leaders have urged Russia to move beyond trade in raw materials and expand investment in local manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and technology, as the two sides seek to deepen their economic partnership.

The call was made at the plenary session of the Third Russia-Africa Summit at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, chairman of the African Union.

The African leaders called for more joint production ventures, technology transfer and investment that would allow African economies to develop local industries rather than depend largely on exporting raw materials and importing finished goods.

Ndayishimiye urged Russian companies to invest in African industrial development and share expertise with local businesses. He also said future cooperation should prioritise infrastructure, education and technology transfer.

He called for the summit’s new action plan to identify specific projects, funding sources and measurable outcomes.

Putin said Russian companies were already active in Africa’s energy, mining, manufacturing and logistics sectors, working with local contractors and transferring technology.

He disclosed that Russia’s trade with African countries exceeded $27 billion last year, representing an increase of one and a half times since the previous summit. He added that the rouble accounted for 85% of Russia-Africa transactions.

THE ISSUES

The discussions point to a broader effort by African governments to attract investment that creates production capacity, jobs and technical expertise within their economies.

For African countries, expanding manufacturing partnerships could reduce dependence on imported finished products and create opportunities for local businesses to participate in industrial supply chains.

Ethiopia’s proposed nuclear power project illustrates the scope of cooperation being discussed. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his country was working with Russia to build its first nuclear power station.

He also invited Russian universities to collaborate with Ethiopian institutions on artificial intelligence, encouraged Russian manufacturers to establish operations in Ethiopia’s special economic zones and called for cheaper cross-border payment systems.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi highlighted the need for strategic transport corridors, logistics zones, stronger intra-African trade and interconnected electricity grids.

He also called for support for agriculture and relief from African debt burdens, arguing that the summit should focus on implementing new initiatives rather than merely reviewing previous outcomes.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Africa will not be content with exporting raw materials and importing finished products.” – Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi and African Union chairman.

“They invest and reinvest their earnings in the development of your national economies.” – Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

WHAT’S NEXT

The summit is expected to adopt a declaration, the Partnership Forum Action Plan for 2027-2029 and a separate declaration on civilian cooperation in artificial intelligence.

Intergovernmental and inter-agency agreements were also signed during the summit.

About 50 African countries were represented, including heads of state and government and leaders of regional organisations.

BOTTOM LINE

African leaders are seeking a stronger investment relationship with Russia, with greater emphasis on manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and technology transfer. The proposed action plan will provide a basis for assessing whether the partnership produces specific projects and measurable economic benefits.