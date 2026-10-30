Atiku’s son unveils Tinubu re-election mobilisation plan across six zones

KEY POINTS

Abba Abubakar has unveiled a plan to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

His organisation, Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation, plans a two-million-man mobilisation march beginning in Abuja.

The group also plans to introduce a transport support initiative with an initial provision of 10 luxury buses.

It is preparing a political mobilisation exercise in Rivers State in the first week of November.

MAIN STORY

Abba Abubakar, son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has unveiled a nationwide political mobilisation plan for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, including a proposed two-million-man march across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Abubakar, founder and chairman of the Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation (HBTO), announced the plan on Friday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja.

The organisation intends to begin the mobilisation march in the Federal Capital Territory before extending it to other parts of the country.

Abubakar said the group’s immediate political efforts would focus on supporting the FCT Minister, whom it considers a key figure in its mobilisation structure. He also said the organisation was working towards the minister’s stated objective of delivering both the FCT and Rivers State for Tinubu in the 2027 election.

HBTO is also preparing a major mobilisation exercise in Rivers in the first week of November.

THE ISSUES

Beyond political rallies, the organisation says it wants to connect its mobilisation activities with practical support for Nigerians.

Abubakar announced plans to introduce a transport support initiative, beginning with 10 luxury buses. The programme will start in the FCT before being extended to other parts of the country.

He said the initiative was intended to ease commuting difficulties and reduce transportation costs for ordinary Nigerians.

The organisation also plans to establish structures across the six geopolitical zones, strengthen its state and zonal networks, engage community stakeholders and work with other political groups supporting Tinubu’s re-election.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Looking ahead, HBTO is preparing for an ambitious nationwide political mobilisation programme.” – Abba Abubakar, Founder and Chairman, Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation.

“As part of this strategy, we intend to commence a two-million-man mobilisation march across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, beginning from Abuja.” – Abba Abubakar, Founder and Chairman, Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation.

“This is not simply about numbers or political appearances, it is about building a disciplined, coordinated and effective grassroots mobilisation network capable of translating political support into electoral results.” – Abba Abubakar, Founder and Chairman, Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation.

“For us, supporting the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda must translate into meaningful actions that positively affect the everyday lives of Nigerians.” – Abba Abubakar, Founder and Chairman, Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation.

WHAT’S NEXT

HBTO plans to begin its transport initiative in the FCT and hold its Rivers mobilisation programme in the first week of November.

It also intends to expand its structures across the country and engage communities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abubakar said the organisation was established to bring together Nigerians who support Tinubu’s leadership and reform agenda, and to communicate the administration’s policies and interventions to communities.

He acknowledged that the reforms had brought difficult adjustments for Nigerians but argued that their progress, opportunities and long-term benefits should also be recognised.

BOTTOM LINE

Abba Abubakar’s mobilisation plan combines a proposed two-million-man march, grassroots political structures and a transport support programme as his organisation begins building support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign.