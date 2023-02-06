African Excellence Highlighted At Canada-Africa Reception In Cape Town

The continent’s largest, award-winning airline commended for accelerating Canada-Africa trade and investment in the context of its global role as one of the world’s largest carriers.

Ethiopian Airlines’ ongoing expansion and existing service was underscored during the Canada-Africa Reception held in Cape Town, ahead of the annual Mining Indaba convention which began on Monday.

Hosted by the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, Chamber President Garreth Bloor thanked the airline for its vital role in Canada-Africa trade and investment.

‘’Ethiopian Airlines is the sole airline connecting Canada directly to Sub-Saharan Africa, and onward to over 120 destinations from the African Union capital of Addis Ababa – making it the world’s fourth largest airline in this regard.’’

The pan-sectoral event over the weekend welcomed Canadian Trade Commissioners, Canadian and African business representatives, as well as members of the press.

Mr. Wondwossen Marou, Traffic and Sales Manager for Cape Town, participated in the event on behalf of the Ethiopian Airlines – receiving applause from attendees in recognition of the successes of the company on the international stage.

‘’Ethiopian Airlines did not lay off a single full-time employee during COVID, nor sought a bailout.

“It remains a model of private sector excellence, reflecting both the realized potential of the continent, while setting global standards of excellence in doing so,’’ says Jacques NdoutouMvé, a fellow member of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business who serves as Vice President for Africa at Apollo Health and Beauty.

Ethiopian Airlines says it is proud to be the sole airline partner and sponsor of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.