Aero Contractors Lowers Domestic Airfares To N80,000 For Christmas Season

Aero Contractors reduces its airfares to N80,000 for all domestic routes, down from N110,000. This fare adjustment, effective until January 2025, is part of the airline’s effort to make air travel more accessible during the festive season and amidst ongoing economic challenges.

Capt. Ado Sanusi, the airline’s Managing Director, announces the price change during a media briefing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport. He explains that this decision is aimed at providing relief to passengers and improving the affordability of air travel in the country.

Sanusi attributes the fare reduction to favorable market conditions, including the increase in aircraft capacity in Nigeria’s aviation sector. With about ten new aircraft joining the market, the heightened competition allows Aero Contractors to lower fares without affecting its financial stability.

The airline seeks to give back to its customers by making air travel more affordable during the economic downturn. Sanusi highlights that offering holiday discounts is a common practice in the global airline industry, and this reduction is part of the festive spirit.

While cutting fares, Aero Contractors will maintain its current fleet of approximately three aircraft. Sanusi confirms there are no plans to expand routes or increase fleet capacity in the short term. However, the airline has long-term plans to grow its fleet to ten aircraft in the future.

This strategy enables Aero Contractors to remain competitive and profitable while offering affordable travel options to customers during the holiday season.