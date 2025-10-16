Adopt-A-School initiative: Stanbic IBTC transforms learning environment At Chwelnyap Primary School, Plateau State

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has completed the renovation and upgrade of Chwelnyap Primary School in Plateau State under its Adopt-A-School initiative, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to advancing educational excellence across Nigeria. The extensive renovation and infrastructure enhancement project underscores the institution’s belief in the transformative power of education as a key driver for national development.

The intervention at Chwelnyap Primary School featured a wide-ranging scope of work designed to foster a holistic learning environment. The project included the full renovation of Block B, comprising a three-classroom structure and two offices; the Headmaster’s office and a staff room, both of which were upgraded as part of the expanded project scope.

Each classroom was fitted with brand-new furniture, with 20 desks and chairs per class, accommodating up to 40 students in each room. In total, the furniture provision caters to 120 students, promoting a more conducive and engaging learning experience.

Chuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, highlighted the organisation’s vision for sustainable educational development through impactful initiatives.

“This project is a testament to our belief that every child deserves access to quality education in an environment that inspires learning and growth. At Stanbic IBTC, we recognise that education is the foundation upon which future leaders are built, and our commitment to nurturing this potential remains steadfast,” he stated.

In alignment with global trends in digital education, Stanbic IBTC constructed a fully equipped computer laboratory and mini library to strengthen students’ technological and intellectual capacities. The lab features 10 modern computers and 10 workstations, providing pupils with essential digital literacy skills to thrive in the modern world.

Further supporting the creation of a well-rounded learning environment, the institution also constructed eight modern toilets: four for girls and four for boys, to ensure proper sanitation, privacy, and hygiene. Additionally, a mini football pitch was developed to encourage sportsmanship, teamwork, and physical fitness among students.

Environmental sustainability was also integrated into the project’s design. The bank planted 30 trees and flowers across the school premises, contributing to a greener and more inspiring environment while instilling environmental awareness among the pupils.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted that the project exemplifies the organisation’s approach to holistic educational support.

“Our Adopt-A-School projects are not merely about physical structures but about building environments that nurture curiosity, creativity, and character. The transformation of Chwelnyap Primary School reflects our dedication to creating learning spaces where children can dream, discover, and achieve,” she said.

The handover ceremony was attended by government officials, community leaders, representatives of the Parent-Teacher Association, and other stakeholders, all of whom lauded the initiative’s positive impact on the community.

The renovation of Chwelnyap Primary School stands as another remarkable milestone in Stanbic IBTC’s Adopt-A-School journey, underscoring the bank’s leadership in corporate social responsibility and its unwavering dedication to expanding access to quality education across Nigeria. With this ongoing commitment, Stanbic IBTC continues to close educational gaps by integrating infrastructure development, technological advancement, and environmental sustainability, a holistic approach that mirrors its long-term vision for national progress and human capital growth.

Through the initiative, Stanbic IBTC remains devoted to promoting sustainable educational development; one community, one school, and one child at a time.