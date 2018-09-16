Adebayo Shittu Unveils $1 million ICT Innovation System, to Create 50,000 Jobs

The Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu has launched a $1 million breakthrough innovation which will change the face of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in Nigeria.

Shittu while speaking at the unveiling of the new multimedia multi-functional digital system in Abuja, said the ICT when fully deployed would employ at least 50,000 Nigerians.

He noted that the device had unique features, which was the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He added that the introduction and further production of the product would create Sustainable employment and promote local industry.

He said: “The production of this product in Nigeria will certainly create a lot of jobs and it will help us preserve our foreign exchange, when products are assembled locally, those who supply material will have good businesses and those employed will be assured of Sustainable jobs.”

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of WILSON, Multimedia Technologies, Mr. Unachukwu Ikechukwu, who is the brain behind the innovation explained that the device has special features which will place Nigeria in the leading position in Africa.

He added that the solutions are designed to meet the key needs of simplicity in operation, dynamism in scale and far reaching capability.

According to Ikechukwu, “the multimedia multifunction screen has multiple touch capability, with dual operating system running a full suite of android and windows 10 operating system.

“The products are fully tropicalised and made to withstand the peculiarities of our environment.”

He added that the innovation would not only generate at least 50,000 jobs but will cut back excess cost incurred in governance, education, businesses and military operations.

He continued: “The innovation will support government immensely, it will cut travel cost, enables conference meeting, signing and documentation.

“The WILSON multimedia system makes things easy and presentation so easy. It can be used in schools as a white board and also as a projector because it runs from 4k resolution that makes it different from projector.

“It can be used in public sectors, it will be beneficial to the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Airforce for their real time interactive sessions.”

The innovator also revealed that the initiative started in 2010, in partnership with Soho company in china where the product was first assembled.

“I made the script available to the on renewable energy and ICT and it was built by the MD of soho, Shirley lieu,” he explained.

He stated that plans were already underway to establish an assembling plant in south east of Nigeria and in Abuja.