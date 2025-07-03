Seme Customs Engages Yoruba Leader, Media to Strengthen National Security

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, has intensified it’s stakeholder engagement efforts with courtesy visits to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, and the editorial headquarters of The Guardian newspaper in Lagos.

Speaking during his visit to the Aare’s Lagos residence, on Wednesday 2 July 2025, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Ben Oramalugo, said the visit is in line with the directive of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, to build partnerships with key stakeholders and institutions across the country.

He said, “My Comptroller-General instructed me to interact with major stakeholders, and I know the Aare Onakakanfo is one of the most significant figures in Yorubaland.”

““I’m here to seek your support because you’re not only a cultural leader but also a security advocate and human rights champion”, he added.

He briefed the Aare on recent developments at the Seme border, including heightened anti-smuggling operations, revenue generation, trade facilitation, and the seizure of illicit drugs and contraband.

The CAC also praised the CGC’s leadership, describing him as “a humane and robust reformer.”

“The CGC is a performer, robust in anti-smuggling, humane and accessible. He has provided the command with necessary resources to help carry out our duties effectively, including the provision of 10 Hilux waiting for us in Abuja.”

“I also appreciate the way the Aare received us. We’re leaving here richer than we came because he has been able to educate us on Yoruba history and practice”, he added.

In his remarks, Gani Adams commended the CGC’s reform efforts and the CAC’s performance at Seme.

The Aare pledged his support to the Service and vowed to promote synergy between his institution and the NCS.

“This is the first time a Seme Controller is visiting my office. It has encouraged me to support their work. This synergy will go a long way in strengthening security in the South-West and Nigeria at large”.

Similarly, Comptroller Oramalugo visited The Guardian newspaper headquarters, where he was warmly received by Weekend Editor Dr. Kabir Garba and other senior editorial staff.

Comptroller Oramalugo reiterated the impact of the CGC leadership and sought the continued support of the Guardian in projecting the agency’s positive strides.

Dr. Garba also expressed appreciation for the visit, while also the assuring to CAC of his support in spotlighting Customs successes.