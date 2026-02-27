Federal Government mandates extended producer responsibility for plastic waste

KEY POINTS

Nigeria has shifted from voluntary waste management to mandatory enforcement, making plastic producers, importers, and brand owners legally liable for their product lifecycles.

The 2026 National Environmental Regulations establish a master plan for plastic waste control, setting specific annual targets for collection, recovery, and recycling.

The strategy shifts the environmental impact cost from the government and consumers to the producers who introduce products into the marketplace.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has announced a decisive shift in its environmental policy, moving from voluntary waste management to a strict legal framework of mandatory enforcement. Prof. Innocent Barikor, Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), disclosed during a stakeholders’ sensitisation programme in Owerri on Thursday that producers, importers, and brand owners are now legally responsible for the entire lifecycle of their plastic products.

Represented by Deputy Director Mr. Chukwudi Nwabuisiaku, Barikor emphasized that plastic waste management is now a national priority guided by the “Polluter Pays Principle.” This shift transforms what was previously considered “good corporate citizenship” into a rigorous regulatory requirement. Under the 2026 National Environmental Regulations, a new roadmap has been established to guide industry players in managing post-consumer packaging through the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework.

The EPR programme is designed as a catalyst for innovation rather than a traditional tax. According to NESREA, the framework aims to reduce operational costs, stimulate the creation of green jobs, and enhance Nigeria’s global reputation as a resource-efficient circular economy. Supported by the United Nations Environment Programme and the Japanese Government, the initiative requires active collaboration across the entire value chain—including manufacturers, recyclers, and collectors—to ensure value retention and national sustainability.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The outcome of a product’s environmental impact should not rest solely on the government or the end-consumer, but should be shared by the producers,” stated Prof. Innocent Barikor .

. Mr. Chukwudi Nwabuisiaku added: “EPR is not about waste, it is about responsibility, value retention and national sustainability.”

added: “EPR is not about waste, it is about responsibility, value retention and national sustainability.” The agency clarified that the shift marks a move from “good corporate citizenship to a strict regulatory business requirement.”

WHAT’S NEXT

NESREA will begin monitoring producers and brand owners against the specific annual targets set for plastic collection and recovery.

Manufacturers and importers are required to fulfill their registration and reporting obligations as outlined in the new EPR guidelines.

Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs) are expected to intensify coordination among their subscribers to meet national recycling benchmarks.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the era of voluntary plastic waste management in Nigeria has ended. By institutionalizing the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, the Federal Government is compelling industries to adopt circular economy practices, ensuring that those who profit from plastic production also bear the cost of its environmental management.