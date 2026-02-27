The Police Is Your Friend? Tunji Disu Must Make Nigeria Believe Again

BY Oputah David Michael

The Nigeria Police Force has a new ‘oga’ as Kayode Egbetokun resigned abruptly and President Bola Tinubu appointed Tunji Disu as acting Inspector-General of Police. One era ends, another begins.

Tunji Disu is not unknown. He is not a ceremonial officer. His career has been built from Rapid Response Squad, Intelligence Response Team, Force CID etc. These are not offices for paper pushers; these are battlefields of crime, public perception, and institutional survival. His reputation as a disciplined, operational officer follows him.

His academic profile also matters. Degrees in public administration, criminology, and legal psychology suggest a man who understands that crime is not just physical; it is psychological, social, and systemic. Nigeria does not just have a crime problem. Nigeria has a policing problem. And the difference is important.

Somewhere along the way, the phrase “the police is your friend” stopped being reassurance and became sarcasm. Nigerians do not see safety when they see a policeman. They see risk. They see harassment. They see extortion. They see intimidation. They see an institution that protects power before it protects people. Please, read that again!

This did not happen overnight. It happened through years of small betrayals. Illegal checkpoints. Arbitrary arrests. Political obedience. Lack of accountability. The uniform lost its moral authority long before it lost its operational effectiveness.

Will officers who extort citizens face consequences? Will political interference be resisted? Will the police stop being used as tools of intimidation during elections? Will professionalism be enforced even when it is inconvenient?

Disu has already said, “Nigerians are the boss.” That is the correct philosophy. But philosophy must become policy. And policy must become action. Nigerians are tired of promises. They want behavioral change. They want to see a police force that serves the law, not politicians. A police force that protects citizens, not power. A police force that understands that authority is earned, not imposed.

Nigeria stands at a fragile intersection. Insecurity persists. Economic hardship increases tension. Political competition intensifies ahead of 2027. The police will play a central role in determining whether Nigeria experiences stability or chaos.

Oga Disu can choose the familiar path: preserve the system, avoid confrontation, manage optics, and survive his tenure quietly. Many before him have done so. Or he can choose the harder path: reform policing culture, enforce accountability, rebuild legitimacy and trust.

If he succeeds (I pray he does), he will not just be remembered as an Inspector-General. He will be remembered as the man who helped Nigerians trust the uniform again. If he fails, he will simply be another name in a long list of men who wore the title but never carried the burden.

Ward Round

2027 Election Timetable

INEC has moved the presidential and National Assembly elections to January 16, 2027, with governorship and state assembly elections following on February 6. The reason, to avoid Ramadan, shows responsiveness, at least on the surface. Elections should not compete with religious devotion. Participation must be made easier, not harder.

But shifting dates is the easy part. The real credibility of INEC will not be measured by the calendar but by conduct. Nigerians remember logistical failures, delayed results, technical glitches, and perceived inconsistencies. Listening to feedback on dates is good. Listening to feedback on transparency, technology reliability, and electoral fairness is better. We want free and fair elections. Chikena.

Interest Rate Cut

The Central Bank’s decision to lower the MPR to 26.5% signals cautious optimism. Interest rates influence borrowing, investment, and almost every other economic activity. Lower rates can stimulate business expansion, improve liquidity, and ease pressure on struggling sectors. The private sector’s positive reception suggests confidence may slowly be returning.

But monetary policy is not magic. Its effects take time. MTN Nigeria’s recent ₦1.1 trillion profit rebound, for example, reflects broader structural adjustments and operational resilience, not just interest rate changes. The real question is whether small businesses and ordinary Nigerians will feel the relief. Policies must translate from boardrooms to marketplaces.

Lagos Airport Fire

The fire at MMIA Terminal 1 was more than infrastructure damage. It was a reminder of how fragile critical systems can be. For travelers trapped in uncertainty and fear, it was a terrifying experience. Aviation infrastructure is not optional; it is essential.

Now, ₦21.6 billion has been approved for NAMA’s new headquarters. Funding is important, but accountability is more important. Nigeria has never suffered from lack of approvals. It suffers from lack of execution and transparency. Please, use the funds judiciously. Nigerians deserve infrastructure that works.

Minister David Umahi

Allegations that Minister Umahi owes ₦250 million for past campaign work should be resolved through lawful and transparent processes. Arresting the accuser on cyberbullying allegations introduces drama. The police must never be seen as instruments of intimidation in civil disputes.

An unrelated footage where Umahi allegedly described acquiring land to “show her” (whoever that is) raises serious ethical questions. Whether that video is authentic or manipulated, it deserves scrutiny. Power must never become vengeance. Public office is stewardship. Allegations should be proven or punished if found untrue, but intimidation must never replace justice. Let everyone do what’s right.

Naira Marley Acquittal

The court’s acquittal of Naira Marley closes one chapter but not the emotional wound left by Mohbad’s death. Justice must follow evidence, not emotion. Legal verdicts resolve criminal liability, but they do not erase public grief. A young talent was lost just as his future was unfolding.

What made the tragedy worse was the chaos that followed: accusations, family disputes, public drama, the noise overshadowing the dignity of mourning. His son will grow up to find all this on the internet! But beyond courts and verdicts, a simple truth remains: a young man is gone. Please allow the young man rest in peace.

