Accident Averted as Osinbajo’s Chopper Makes Emergency Landing Shortly after Takeoff

A chopper that was to convey Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo from the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada in Abuja, was forced to land, few seconds after take off on Thursday.

Osinbajo was in the school for the graduation ceremony of Senior Division Course 1/2018 participants. The chopper had earlier taken the Vice President to the college for the ceremony.

It was learned that while taking off, it could not ascend beyond the tree level, before it emitted thick smoke and landed on the same spot a few seconds after take off.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, had already departed from the venue with their respective convoys, when the incident happened. Osinbajo later left the college by road.