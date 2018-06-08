Offa Robbery: Saraki Answers Police Query in Writing

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, said he has submitted his response to the enquiry of the police on his indictment by five principal suspects in the April 5, 2018 robbery incident in Offa Kwara State.

Saraki disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He tweeted: “In line with their request, earlier today, the Police received my response to their letter on the investigation into the Offa robbery case.”

Five of the leaders of the robbers gang that hit six banks and killed no fewer than 33 persons, including nine policemen, said Saraki and the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, were their leaders.

Chief among them was Ayo Akinnibosun.