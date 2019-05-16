Access Bank to Reward over 1,000 DiamondXtra Customers in May

Access Bank Plc has disclosed its resolve to reward more than 1000 DiamondXtra customers this month in its first quarterly draw.

The bank stated this in a statement obtained Wednesday.

According to the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, the bank would, “continue in this spirit as we embark on this exciting retail journey with our loyal customers.

“We rewarded 10 people last month with N1million each at the monthly draw and are set to reward more than 1000 lucky customers with cash and other prize categories in the DiamondXtra quarterly draw taking place this month of May.

“To join our winning train, all you need to do is to save or open a DiamondXtra account with just N5, 000 and save multiples of N5,000 to increase your chances of winning.”

The rewards for the quarterly draw include Salary4Life (N100,000 every month for 20 Years); education allowance for five years (N100,000 every month for 5 years) and rent for a year (₦1,000,000).

The statement described the reward scheme as the most rewarding way to save, just as it urged its customers not to, “miss out on this opportunity to become a millionaire or a star prize winner.”

“To participate; open a DiamondXtra account, save in multiples of N5,000 and you stand the chance to win amazing prices in the quarterly draw this month.”

