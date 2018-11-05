Absa Group, MTN Activates PoS Mobile Wallet Payments

Absa Group, the African banking group, has partnered with MTN to enable its customers to pay on PoS machines using their mobile wallet.

The banking group has launched this capability in Ghana and is looking at the possibilities of linking into the mobile money ecosystem in Africa.

This means that customers can now input the phone number linked to their mobile wallet at PoS payment terminals, and by approving the payment, the user gets the notification on their phone.

It is clear that the bank is looking thoroughly into mobile, as testified by the recent launch of its WhatsApp banking services.

Earlier this year, the banking group went through a major rebrand, unifying its operations across 12 African countries under the new Absa brand. It is also eyeing the UK and the US for international offices.