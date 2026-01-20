MPB Chairman Honours Late Gen. Murtala Mohammed’s Orderly With Courtesy Visit

The Chairman of the Military Pension Board (MPB), Air Vice Marshal Mikail Abdulraheem, has paid a courtesy visit to Master Warrant Officer Michael Etuwe, the orderly to Nigeria’s late Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed, in recognition of his distinguished service to the nation.

The visit took place on Monday at Etuwe’s residence in Masaka, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, according to a statement issued by the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed.

Master Warrant Officer Etuwe served closely with General Murtala Mohammed during a defining period in Nigeria’s history and was on duty as his orderly on February 13, 1976, when the former Head of State was assassinated in Lagos.

Speaking during the visit, Air Vice Marshal Abdulraheem described Etuwe as one of the living witnesses to one of the most significant moments in the country’s national history, noting that his service exemplified loyalty, courage and professionalism.

He said the visit was both symbolic and deliberate, aimed at recognising distinguished military service and honouring veterans whose sacrifices and dedication have contributed immeasurably to Nigeria’s defence, stability and unity.

The MPB chairman reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to the welfare, dignity and continued engagement of military veterans, stressing that their sacrifices remain an enduring pillar of national peace and development.

In his remarks, Etuwe expressed appreciation for the visit, describing it as a rare and meaningful honour. He thanked the Chairman of the Military Pension Board and members of the veterans’ community for the recognition and show of solidarity.

Also present at the event were representatives of various veterans’ associations and members of the Ministerial Committee on Veterans’ Welfare. The stakeholders commended the MPB chairman for his leadership and commitment to veterans’ affairs, describing the engagement as timely and reassuring for the retired military community.

The visit, they noted, reflected mutual respect and reinforced the collective responsibility of preserving the legacy, dignity and wellbeing of those who served the nation with courage and loyalty.

COAS Charges Troops on Discipline, Professionalism

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, has charged troops of 3 Division, Nigerian Army, to remain disciplined, committed and professional, stressing that their role in addressing security challenges on the Plateau is critical to national stability.

Shaibu gave the charge on Monday during an operational visit to the headquarters of 3 Division in Jos. He reminded the troops that discipline remains the bedrock of the military profession, noting that service in the Nigerian Army is voluntary and anchored on the noble responsibility of defending the nation’s territorial integrity.