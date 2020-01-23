9mobile Launches Enin, First Artificial Intelligence Personal Digital Customer Assistant

Most innovative telecommunication company in Nigeria, 9mobile, has reaffirmed its commitment to a superior experience for its esteemed customers with the launch of ‘Enin‘, a personal digital customer assistant on the 9mobile network. ‘Enin‘, an Artificial Intelligence-enabled chatbot solution, is the first-of-its-kind by any Nigerian telco which provides virtual assistance to customers and interacts with them as a human would.

According to Acting Director, Customer Care, 9mobile, Ehimare Omoike, ‘Enin‘ performs several roles such as airtime purchase, subscription to data plans, presents customers with offers, bonuses, sales, reminders, notifications, recommendations, subscriptions and customer service information. It can also help to activate or deactivate services, as well as hand a customer over to a live agent, among other services.

“‘Enin’, is currently available on the 9mobile website, and plans are already underway to extend the service to our social media platforms. This service is a significant New Year incentive for our customers as it provides 24-hour quality service to them. With ‘Enin’, customers not only get their queries resolved promptly, but the icing on the cake is also that the service is not limited by time or physical location,’’ Omoike explained.

On how to access ‘Enin’, Omoike disclosed that it is a first contact resolution and can be “accessed directly by clicking the chat bubble on the 9mobile website.”

Commenting further on the chatbot solution, Omoike stated that superior customer experience is a cornerstone of 9mobile’s operations even as he affirmed the telco’s commitment to doing more for Nigerians in line with its established reputation as the caring network.

He said, “At 9mobile, superior customer experience is a core value that we are deeply committed to at all times. This is why we are continuously innovating to satisfy our customers because they are the reason we are in business. We are delighted to state that we have proceeded from rendering services to providing solutions for Nigerians, and this is a key value for us.”

Omoike added that 9mobile would not relent in boosting superior customer experience and that more innovative solutions were in the offing.