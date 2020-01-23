PRCAN holds Breakfast Meeting on Nigerian Economic Outlook 2020

…Renowned Economist, Bismarck Rewane to Deliver Lecture.

Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) is set to hold a Breakfast Meeting tagged ‘Nigerian Economic Outlook for 2020, the implications for the Marketing Communications Sector’.

The event is scheduled to hold on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Lagos Continental Hotel, 52a, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos by 9.30am.

A renowned economist, Mr. Bismarck Rewane is expected to be the guest speaker at the event, which would have in attendance practitioners across the Marketing Communications Industry including Public Relations, Advertising and Experiential Marketing.

Rewane, the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Limited, is a thought leader and highly respected voice on economic matters. He is also a member of the recently constituted Economic Advisory Council set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on the event, PRCAN President, Mr. Israel Jaiye Opayemi hinted that the preference for Bismarck Rewane was informed by his rich repertoire of knowledge and experience as far as economic policy matters are concerned.

Opayemi explained that the lecture is organized to galvanize industry stakeholders on the potentials and likely challenges that lie ahead in 2020

He urged every industry practitioner to find time to attend as this unique opportunity would afford them to learn first hand on how best to approach their business in the year.