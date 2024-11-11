9mobile Faces Subscriber Loss As 7,127 Users Switch To Other Networks In September

9mobile is facing ongoing customer losses, with 7,127 subscribers leaving the network in September alone, according to recent data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). This shift accounts for 90% of the 7,886 total outgoing ports for the month, while other major providers like MTN, Airtel, and Globacom share the remaining 10%.

Despite 9mobile’s recent acquisition by LH Telecommunications Limited and a refreshed management team, subscriber numbers continue to decline.

MTN, the largest network by user base, gains the most from other operators in September. Of the 7,886 incoming ports, 4,987 subscribers join MTN, representing 63% of all incoming ports. Airtel adds 2,205 customers, while Globacom gains 664. Meanwhile, 9mobile records only 30 incoming ports, marking the lowest gain among the major carriers.

By the end of September, NCC data shows MTN maintaining its leadership with 78 million active users, despite past impacts from the NIN-SIM linkage policy. Airtel holds strong with 53.7 million users, while Globacom remains third with 19 million subscribers after reporting a significant subscription loss. Following steady declines, 9mobile ends September with 3.6 million active subscriptions.

Subscriber porting in Nigeria peaks at 22,539 in July 2015 but has since declined, averaging around 3,000 ports per month. The NCC attributes porting trends to factors like service quality and attractive call and data promotions that encourage users to switch providers.

Key Details on 9mobile’s Recent Acquisition

In July, 9mobile announces its acquisition by LH Telecommunication Limited, aiming to reinvigorate the company. The acquisition, approved by the NCC, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and backed by African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM), gives LH Telecommunication a 95.5% stake through a capital injection.

As part of its restructuring, 9mobile appoints a new board, led by Chairman Thomas Etuh, a seasoned entrepreneur with over three decades of experience. Other board members include Nahim Abe Ibraheem, Femi Edun, and Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma, signaling a fresh leadership approach focused on revitalizing 9mobile’s presence in Nigeria’s telecom market.