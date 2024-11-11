FirstCentral Credit Bureau And NELFUND Unite To Advance Accessible Education For Nigerians

FirstCentral Credit Bureau and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) partner to make quality education more accessible to Nigerians, aligning with the Federal Government’s vision under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This partnership aims to remove financial barriers that often limit access to education, allowing more students to pursue their academic and vocational dreams.

As education remains a transformative force, FirstCentral Credit Bureau recognizes its significance in driving economic and social development. Through this collaboration, FirstCentral brings extensive experience in credit reporting, risk management, and financial literacy, ensuring NELFUND’s educational loans are effectively managed and easily accessible. By reporting all disbursed loans to the bureau, this partnership improves loan transparency and reduces default risks, strengthening NELFUND’s capacity to recycle funds for future applicants.

Under NELFUND’s mandate, education loans will be made available to all eligible Nigerians, with an efficient system for credit receivable management to ensure loan sustainability. With flexible repayment terms and competitive rates, NELFUND supports students in financing their studies without the burden of overwhelming costs.

This partnership is built on the belief that no student should abandon their ambitions due to financial constraints. Together, NELFUND and FirstCentral empower Nigerians to focus on their education instead of finances, bridging the gap between financial accessibility and educational aspirations.

With a commitment to financial literacy, FirstCentral will offer students tools like credit score monitoring, credit health education, and financial planning resources, which will benefit students in managing their loans and maintaining healthy credit scores over time.

This alliance is more than a partnership—it’s a pathway to a brighter future for Nigerian students, fostering a new generation of leaders, innovators, and professionals. Learn more about how to apply for a loan by visiting nelf.gov.ng or firstcentralcreditbureau.com.