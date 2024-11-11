REAN Partners With Access Bank To Drive Renewable Energy Initiatives In Nigeria

The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) teams up with Access Bank to boost renewable energy development and ensure that clean energy solutions remain at the forefront of national conversations. This collaboration is showcased at the Renewable Energy Conference 2024, under the theme “Unlocking Affordable Energy for All.”

Ayo Ademilua, President of REAN, expresses enthusiasm about Access Bank’s involvement, emphasizing the significance of the bank’s recent active engagement in the renewable energy sector. He highlights the shared vision between REAN and Access Bank, stating that the partnership holds promise for advancing clean energy access. “We are excited about Access Bank’s commitment to the cause. The bank’s renewed focus on our industry in recent weeks has been very encouraging,” Ademilua says, adding that financial support from the bank is expected to drive significant progress in the renewable energy space.

Gregory Jobome, Executive Director of Risk Management at Access Bank, reinforces the bank’s dedication to renewable energy. He underscores that affordable and sustainable energy is crucial for Nigeria’s economic and social development. “Energy is fundamental to economic growth, and at Access Bank, we are committed to supporting projects that can transform Nigeria’s energy landscape,” Jobome states. He further emphasizes the bank’s belief in creating partnerships and innovative financing solutions to unlock investments and overcome traditional barriers to energy access.

Jobome also stresses the importance of global collaboration in shaping sustainable energy futures, drawing on Access Bank’s extensive experience working with international financial organizations like the IFC, World Bank, and others. “Access Bank has long been preparing for this transformation, aligning with global sustainability goals and leading efforts toward a greener future,” he adds.

This partnership also highlights Access Bank’s ongoing commitment to its Sustainable Finance Accelerator Program, launched to support businesses focused on climate mitigation, healthcare, and other impactful social projects. The initiative targets corporates, MSMEs, and nano businesses, aiming to foster innovation and development in the sustainability sector.

For those interested in participating, Access Bank invites applications for its Sustainable Finance Accelerator Program through their official channels, providing further opportunities to engage in sustainable development efforts.