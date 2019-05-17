700,000 Game of Thrones Fans Sign Petition, Demand Season 8 Remake

Game of Thrones’ fans are obviously disappointed with the final season.

Over 700,000 fans of the HBO series have signed a petition to redo the show’s final season.

According to the Change.org petition, called “Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers,” fans of the show want the creators to step aside.

The details of the petition state: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!

Game of Thrones Fans petition for a remake of season 8

With 5 episodes already aired, the final episode of Game of Thrones airs on Sunday (May 19).

The petition which initially requested for 300,000 signatures at the time of posting, has received over 700,000 and now has a target of 1,000,000.

Although there hasn’t been any response from the HBO team, there hardly is any possibility of a remake; until then, we anticipate the actual end – who gets to sit on the throne? Daenerys or Jon Snow.

Source: Guardian