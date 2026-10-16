Maritime Stakeholders urge policy reforms to boost indigenous shipping

By Emmanuella Opara| October 16th 2026

KEY POINTS

Maritime stakeholders have called for effective implementation of shipping policies to strengthen indigenous participation and grow Nigeria’s blue economy.

The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping has urged the government to review vessel registration rules and address why Nigerian shipowners register vessels under foreign flags.

NLNG Ship Management Ltd. says it employs more than 50 Nigerian captains and chief engineers on ocean-going vessels.

Industry operators have called for practical policies, guaranteed cargo availability and stronger collaboration between regulators and shipping businesses.

MAIN STORY

Maritime industry stakeholders have urged the Federal Government to reform shipping policies and improve their implementation to expand indigenous participation and accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s blue economy.

The call was made during a panel session at the 2026 World Maritime Day celebration held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, on Friday.

The discussion, moderated by former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Ufon Usoro, focused on translating government policies into practical results for the maritime industry.

The President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Aminu Umar, commended the Federal Government for establishing the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, noting that it had developed a 10-year maritime policy document and initiated port modernisation and digitalisation efforts.

He also acknowledged efforts to revive the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), which is intended to support indigenous shipowners.

However, Umar called for a clear distinction between Nigerian-flagged vessels and vessels owned by Nigerians, noting that some Nigerian shipowners operate their vessels under foreign flags, including Liberia.

He urged the government to review the vessel registration system and engage shipowners to understand why they choose to register their vessels abroad.

The Managing Director of NLNG Ship Management Ltd. (NSML), AbdulKadir Ahmed, said a thriving maritime economy depended on access to reliable shipping assets.

Ahmed said NSML had invested in vessels and local operations, creating opportunities for Nigerian seafarers to work internationally.

He disclosed that the company was the largest single employer of Nigerians on ocean-going vessels, with more than 50 captains and chief engineers.

The NSML managing director called for stronger collaboration between regulators and industry operators, arguing that regulation should support the growth of maritime businesses rather than focus exclusively on enforcement.

Similarly, the Managing Director of Maritime Shipping and Ocean International Resources Ltd., Oluseyi Oluyede, said some government policies failed to achieve their objectives because they were difficult to implement in practice.

Oluyede cited Section 56 of the NIMASA Act on cargo carriage, questioning how indigenous operators could acquire vessels without guaranteed cargo to transport.

She pointed to the recent £236 million UK-Nigeria infrastructure agreement, which includes £76 million for steel imports, as an opportunity to increase the participation of Nigerian shipping companies in cargo transportation.

Oluyede urged the government to review impractical policies, involve industry practitioners in advisory committees and ensure cargo availability for local operators.

She said these measures would help Nigeria translate its Category C status at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) into increased indigenous fleet capacity.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s maritime sector faces challenges in translating policy objectives into greater local ownership and participation. Stakeholders argue that registration rules, limited access to cargo and policies that are difficult to implement can restrict the growth of indigenous shipping companies.

The distinction between Nigerian-owned and Nigerian-flagged vessels is also important because ownership does not necessarily mean a vessel operates under the Nigerian flag. Stakeholders want the government to investigate why local shipowners choose foreign registration and address the factors influencing those decisions.

Cargo availability is another concern. Industry operators argue that Nigerian shipping companies need access to cargo contracts to justify investments in vessels. Without sufficient business opportunities, acquiring and maintaining vessels could become difficult for local operators.

WHAT’S NEXT

Stakeholders have urged the government to review vessel registration policies, consult shipping operators and address implementation challenges affecting indigenous businesses.

They have also called for stronger cooperation between regulators and industry players, alongside measures to improve local operators’ access to cargo opportunities.

The government’s response to these recommendations could influence efforts to expand Nigeria’s indigenous fleet and strengthen the country’s participation in international shipping.

BOTTOM LINE

Maritime stakeholders say Nigeria’s blue economy will require more than policy development. Effective implementation, practical regulations, access to cargo and stronger support for indigenous shipowners are needed to translate government plans into industry growth.