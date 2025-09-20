6 Years Strong: PalmPay Launches Anniversary Campaign To Celebrate Its Journey

Africa’s leading neobank and foremost fintech platform, PalmPay, is celebrating six years of delivering value, impact, and reliable banking services to millions of users across Nigeria. With more than 35 million people now choosing PalmPay for their everyday financial needs, the company marks this milestone by reflecting on a journey shaped by its users.

Since its launch in 2019, PalmPay has transformed from facilitating its very first transaction into powering millions daily. Along the way, PalmPay has helped small and medium businesses scale, supported families in reaching their goals, and made everyday money management simpler, safer, and more rewarding. Its users’ trust has fueled PalmPay’s journey and continues to inspire the company’s commitment to making financial services smarter, simpler, and more inclusive.

“PalmPay was built on the belief that banking should be accessible to everyone, safe, easy, and rewarding,” said Chika Nwosu, Managing Director at PalmPay. “Over the last six years, we’ve earned the trust of our users, and their impact stories remind us that our solutions are not just about technology, but enabling smarter banking habits tailored to individual needs.”

To celebrate this milestone, PalmPay is launching the Lucky Wish Campaign, running from September 12 – 29th, 2025. The campaign will spotlight user stories, reward loyal customers with Apple AirPods, iPhone 17 Pro, Samsung A16, and highlight impact data, to showcase the trajectory of the brand’s impact since its launch in 2019.

In addition, the ongoing Hustle Grant Campaign continues to spotlight ambitious entrepreneurs leveraging PalmPay’s solutions. As part of the celebrations, 9 final winners will be announced in phases with the final announcement scheduled for September 26th. Each of these winners are set to receive N500,000 to support and grow their businesses, further amplifying the celebrations and reinforcing PalmPay’s user-centric approach to marking this milestone.

As PalmPay looks ahead, the company remains focused on powering the future of smarter banking and driving impact across its diverse user base.