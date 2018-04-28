5G To Revolutionize Gaming and Games Industry

Aside from the limited availability of cloud gaming services — due to the need for data centers to be close to users — prices are much higher than a monthly subscription to Netflix or Spotify.

At present, Sony charges users in the U.S. $19.99 for a one-month subscription on Playstation Now while Shadow is priced at $34.95 per month for a one-year commitment to its service. In comparison, the cost of Netflix’s premium tier subscription only comes to $13.99.

The prices of those platforms have raised eyebrows because of criticism about the dependability of the video gaming experience they’re selling. Issues such as latency caused by wireless connectivity problems happen with some frequency, according to early reviews of Shadow in the U.S. and the U.K.. Reviewers said that means inconsistent gaming sessions across devices.

Latency, or the amount of time taken for devices to communicate with one another, can be a problem on a wireless network, resulting in a time lag between the command input and its effect taking place.

In 2017, Sony announced it was stopping the Playstation Now service on all devices except Windows personal computers and its own Playstation 4. The company said it wanted to focus on improving user experiences.

CNBC reached out to Sony for comment regarding the possibility of re-expanding the number of platforms supported by the Playstation Now service, but the company declined to comment on that or the impact 5G could have on its network services.

Poor gaming performance, however, might not always be the fault of companies offering the service because infrastructure has a role to play as well.

Speaking with CNBC, Blade Co-founder and President Asher Kagan said Shadow’s beta release in California was part of ongoing efforts by the company to understand the U.S. video gaming market as well as its infrastructure.

Upon launching in the U.S., he said, the company realized the difference in technological infrastructure between America and Blade’s home country, France.

The company has since fixed the obvious issues such as input controls, Kagan said, and is constantly working with users toward a wider-scale launch across the U.S. in the summer of 2018, with the end goal of allowing users to “never feel the latency.”

Data from Statista also shows a greater adoption of mobile devices by consumers, with the combined sales of on-the-go computing devices and tablets consistently outstripping that of desktops since November 2016. Most of those devices primarily connect to the internet wirelessly.

Furthermore, unlike passive media like music or video streaming, video games have a much lower tolerance for latency. For some games, a split second could mean the difference between winning and losing.