It was all shades of lit at the ‘Castlelite unlocks’ which held yesterday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos. The rap god J.Cole gave the audience a night to remember. Nigerians, in turn, surprised him when they rapped along to his new album which is less than a week, KOD.

While the rap artiste was on stage performing, a fan broke out of line to climb on stage , but was swiftly taken away by security personnel as the show continued hitch free.