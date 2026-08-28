41 passengers, crew safe as aircraft tyre bursts on landing in India

Key points

All 41 people on board an Alliance Air aircraft were safe after a tyre burst during landing at Bilaspur Airport, India.

The aircraft was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members.

Authorities said the cause of the tyre burst had not yet been determined.

Main story

All 41 people on board a domestic passenger aircraft were safely evacuated after one of its tyres burst during landing at an airport in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh State, India.

An official of the Airports Authority of India confirmed the incident on Friday, saying the aircraft was operated by Alliance Air and had 37 passengers and four crew members on board.

According to the official, the aircraft’s left-side tyre burst shortly after the aircraft landed at the airport.

He said all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft following the incident.

The official said the cause of the tyre burst had not yet been determined.

The issues

The incident occurred during the aircraft’s landing, but there were no reported injuries among the passengers or crew members.

Authorities are yet to establish what caused the tyre to burst.

What’s being said

“The aircraft’s left-side tyre burst as soon as it landed at the airport.” — Airports Authority of India official

“All the occupants were safely evacuated from the aircraft.” — Airports Authority of India official

What’s next

The cause of the tyre burst is expected to be established as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Bottom line

A tyre burst on an Alliance Air aircraft during landing at Bilaspur Airport left all 41 passengers and crew members unharmed, with the cause of the incident yet to be determined.