4.3 million Nigerian Children Face Health Risk Due to Under-immunization

Vaccine Alliance, Gavi has said 4.3 million children are under-immunized in Nigeria, and announced the approval of about $1 billion over the next 10 years to assist the nation to strengthen its immunization program.

Nigeria is due to transition out of Gavi support in 2021; however, according to Gavi, the country has one of the lowest immunization rates in the world with approximately two out of three children currently not receiving a full course of basic vaccines.

“With 4.3 million under-immunised children, Nigeria has the highest number of children in the world who are not fully protected against deadly vaccine-preventable diseases such as pneumonia and diarrhoea. This has also contributed to major recent outbreaks of diseases such as yellow fever, meningitis and cholera,” said Dr Seth Berkley, Gavi’s CEO.

Recognising that this is a risk to the sustainability of Nigeria’s immunisation programme, the health security of the region and, most importantly, the health of Nigeria’s children, the Gavi Board approved an exceptional extension to support, which was based on a robust transition plan which has been jointly developed by the Alliance and the Government of Nigeria.

The Gavi Board emphasized that its support is contingent on the Government of Nigeria fully meeting its commitments and on close monitoring of progress which will be evaluated by a detailed accountability framework.

The Government of Nigeria committed to invest close to US$ 2 billion to finance its vaccines over the next 10 years. Gavi’s financial support of around US$ 1 billion will include US$ 773 million for vaccine financing and up to US$ 260 million for health system strengthening from 2018-2028.

“This crucial support will ensure that children across the country receive the vaccines they desperately need, help to strengthen the country’s primary healthcare system, build a healthier society and ultimately a stronger economy for Africa’s most populous country,” said Berkley.