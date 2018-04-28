39 Facts You Probably Never Knew About Uber (Infographic) 2018

The fast-moving, innovation-driven, and progress-thirsty world which we live in resulted in the most convenient and efficient way to get around town – Uber. While the benefits of this transportation service are limitless in all of the 633 cities worldwide where Uber is available, there’s also a dark side to this trend. Car rental companies are suffering under the strong reign of Uber.

Given the fact how affordable Uber actually is, and all of the Uber promo codes and discounts that make it even more budget-friendly, car rental companies decided to bring in the big guns by sticking to crazy discounts to keep their market share. For instance, a company of the sort, Budget car rental is offering various deals and discounts to remain competitive in the industry.

In either case, it works perfectly fine for anybody in need of a ride. The verdict about which one is better is not ours to make, but we love the convenience of them both. However, one thing cannot be denied – Uber is making life easier! For more facts and stats about it, take a look at the infographic below.