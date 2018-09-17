3,487 Households on FG’s N5,000 Monthly CCT Scheme in Kaugama LGA

No fewer than 3,487 households in Kaugama Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa are currently receiving N5,000 monthly stipends under the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme.

Alhaji Ahmed Abdulhamid, the Vice Chairman of the LGA, disclosed this while speaking at a sensitisation programme for the beneficiaries of the scheme on Monday in Tauran Yamma in Kaugama.

According to him, the households are drawn from Unguwar Jibrin, Jae, Dabuwaran, Girbobo and Yalo wards of the area.

He commended the federal government for introducing the scheme and promised to provide all necessary support towards its successful implementation.

Earlier, the Head of Unit, Cash Transfer Programme in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Rabakaya, said the scheme was aimed at supporting the poor and the vulnerable in the society to enable them become self-reliant.

He, however, listed conditions for accessing the fund to include evidence of immunisation, antenatal attendance, and environmental sanitation.

In his remark, the District Head of Tauran Yamma, Alhaji Tijjani Haruna, urged the LGA to create more awareness on the scheme with a view to protecting residents from activities of criminals who masquerade under the scheme to defraud the people.