2026 Budget: FG Nearly Doubles Women Affairs Allocation To ₦154.3bn

The Federal Government has almost doubled the budgetary allocation to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in the 2026 Appropriation Bill, increasing it from ₦78.5 billion in 2025 to ₦154.3 billion in 2026—an unprecedented 97 per cent rise.

A detailed breakdown of the proposal shows that the ministry is slated to receive a total of ₦154,315,760,358. Of this amount, ₦2.66 billion is allocated for personnel costs, ₦1.25 billion for overheads, while a substantial ₦150.39 billion is earmarked for capital expenditure. The heavy tilt towards capital projects signals a renewed emphasis on programmes and interventions targeted at women and girls nationwide.

The sharp increase represents one of the most significant funding boosts the ministry has recorded in recent years, raising expectations among gender advocates and civil society groups for measurable improvements in women’s welfare, protection and economic empowerment.

As at press time, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, had yet to issue an official statement on the increased allocation.

Reacting to the development, the National President of the Women in Politics Forum (WiPF), Ebere Ifendu, welcomed the increase but warned that the impact would depend largely on timely release and effective utilisation of the funds.

“It’s good, but will there be cash backing?” Ifendu queried.

She stressed the need for deliberate and strategic spending, noting that priority areas should include health, education, social amenities and economic empowerment initiatives capable of lifting women out of poverty. She also underscored the importance of protecting the girl child and strengthening policies and legal frameworks to end all forms of violence against women and girls.

Ifendu congratulated the minister and Nigerian women, expressing optimism that the current leadership is committed to advancing women’s rights and protection.

In a similar vein, the Director of the Safeguarding Centre, University of Lagos, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, described the budget increase as a welcome development, noting that the Ministry of Women Affairs has historically suffered chronic underfunding.

“This is a positive step, and the minister deserves commendation for her negotiation skills,” she said. “Women Affairs has often been at the bottom of the funding ladder. We hope this increase translates into concrete institutional reforms for women and girls, not just impressive figures on paper.”

Despite the optimism, concerns have been raised about the transparency and completeness of the allocation. A source familiar with the ministry’s operations, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that the budget does not fully capture all programme requirements, particularly the Nigeria for Women Project, which was reportedly not adequately reflected in the appropriation.

With more than ₦150 billion set aside for capital projects, stakeholders insist that the 2026 budget presents a critical opportunity for the government to demonstrate tangible impact—ranging from reducing gender-based violence and expanding access to education and healthcare, to strengthening social protection systems and economic opportunities for women across the country.

As implementation begins, advocates say sustained monitoring, accountability and robust engagement with civil society will be essential to ensure that the record-high allocation delivers meaningful and lasting change for Nigerian women and girls.